Gaston County Mugshots May 11th

1/17 Mugcov

2/17 Aaron Mackey Fleeing Eluding Arrest Driving While License Revoked

3/17 Antione Davis Failure To Comply

4/17 Ashley Fraley Trespassing

5/17 Brandon Humphries Failure To Appear

6/17 Chardonnay Sowell DWI Hit And Run

7/17 Elijah Love Assault On A Female

8/17 Hayden Smith Failure To Appear

9/17 James Holbert Possession Of Meth

10/17 Jesse Harris Fleeing Eluding Arrest Reckless Driving



11/17 Julius Vazquez Larceny

12/17 Michael Jenkins Reckless Driving

13/17 Ronald Reid Assault On A Female

14/17 Ronata Hunter Failure To Comply

15/17 Scottie Ruff Intoxicated And Disruptive

16/17 Stephen Carroll Assault On A Female

17/17 Trevor Burch Malicious Conduct By Prisoner Assault On A Female



































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, May 11th.