Gaston County Mugshots May 11th May 12, 2020 JD Crouch, 1/17Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Aaron Mackey Fleeing Eluding Arrest Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Antione Davis Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Ashley Fraley Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Brandon Humphries Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Chardonnay Sowell DWI Hit And Run Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Elijah Love Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Hayden Smith Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17James Holbert Possession Of Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Jesse Harris Fleeing Eluding Arrest Reckless Driving Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Julius Vazquez Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Michael Jenkins Reckless Driving Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Ronald Reid Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Ronata Hunter Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Scottie Ruff Intoxicated And Disruptive Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Stephen Carroll Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Trevor Burch Malicious Conduct By Prisoner Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, May 11th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin