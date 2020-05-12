Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 11th May 12, 2020 JD Crouch, 1/65Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/65Abdou Bah Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 3/65Abednego Turner Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/65Ahmad McCray Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 5/65Alec Foster Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 6/65Alexis Lefler Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 7/65Anthony Vincent Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 8/65Bruce Adams Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/65Bryant Keziah Breaking And Entering Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 10/65Christopher Caponi Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 11/65Christopher Thompson Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 12/65Connie Keziah Breaking And Entering Felony Conspiracy Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 13/65Damian Fenton Assault With A Deadly Weapon Felony Hit And Run Show Caption Hide Caption 14/65Darryl Garrison Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 15/65Deangelo Martin Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 16/65Dontavious Hollis Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 17/65Dwayne Ford Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 18/65Eddie Fowler Assault On A Female Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 19/65Garmarie Bennett Forgery Fraud Nonsupport Of Child Show Caption Hide Caption 20/65Garmonyou Neplo DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 21/65Garret Connell Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 22/65Haciel Martinez Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 23/65Jakariyen Davis Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 24/65Jaliek Saunders Assault On Govt Official Fleeing Eluding Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 25/65James Hunt Felony Possession Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 26/65Jaquanaa Williams Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 27/65Jarmel Brevard Communicating Threats Begging For Money Show Caption Hide Caption 28/65Javon Blackwelder Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle Financial Card Fraud Show Caption Hide Caption 29/65Jennifer Moss Obtaining Property With False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 30/65Jeremy Thrasher Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 31/65John Watford Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 32/65Jonathen Redmon Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 33/65Jose Acosta Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 34/65Joseph Limon Trafficking Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 35/65Joshua McCrorey Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 36/65Joshua Varnadore Assault On Campus Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 37/65Justine Hoffman Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 38/65Kierra Benson Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 39/65Klam Lamar Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 40/65Lamar Feely Possession Of Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 41/65Lanell Fordham Felony Possession Of Marijuana Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 42/65Lavonte Garland Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 43/65Lee Maynor Breaking And Entering Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 44/65Linda Hunt Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle First Degree Kidnapping Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 45/65Lorraine Fogle Possession Of Stolen Goods Show Caption Hide Caption 46/65Maia Garrett Breaking And Entering Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 47/65Matthew Miller Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 48/65Michael Canipe Felony Probation Violation Possession Of Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 49/65Nashalla Jefferson Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 50/65Nasir Muhammad Breaking And Entering Financial Card Theft Show Caption Hide Caption 51/65Nehemiah Mills Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 52/65Omarri Tobias Assault By Strangulation Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 53/65Qiydaar Muhammad Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 54/65Quentin Horsley Nonsupport Of Child Show Caption Hide Caption 55/65Robert Dwyer False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 56/65Savon Poe Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 57/65Sean Rawlinson Bond Term Show Caption Hide Caption 58/65Shameka Anthony Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 59/65Terrance Williams Child Abuse Show Caption Hide Caption 60/65Terrika Thomas Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 61/65Thomas Grier Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 62/65Timothy Mckinney Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 63/65Treishaun Henderson Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 64/65Tyler Musso Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 65/65Vincente Adundis Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, May 11th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin