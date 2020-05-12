North Carolina Reports 15,346 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 577 Deaths

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 15,346 positive cases of coronavirus in 99 counties across the state.

According to health officials, there have been 202,244 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 577 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

There are currently 475 COVID-19 hospitalization cases across the state.

For more information on the key metrics used to determine when to ease restrictions, click HERE.

According to data from the state, 42% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 3% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 85% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 64 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes in the following counties: Alamance (2); Anson; Bertie; Burke (2); Cabarrus; Chatham (2); Cleveland; Columbus (2); Cumberland; Davidson; Duplin; Durham (3); Forsyth; Franklin; Guilford (2); Harnett (2); Henderson (3); Iredell; Johnston; Lenoir (2); Mecklenburg (7); Moore; Northampton; Onslow; Orange (3); Pasquotank; Pitt; Polk (2); Randolph; Rowan (4); Union (2); Vance (2); Wake (4); Wayne; Wilkes; Wilson.

In residential care facilities, the state is reporting 22 ongoing outbreaks in the following counties: Cabarrus (2); Columbus(2); Duplin; Guilford; Henderson; Hoke; Lenoir; (2); Mecklenburg (5); Orange (2); Rutherford; Stanly; Union; Wayne; Wilson.

State correctional facilities account for 18 ongoing outbreaks in the following counties: Anson; Bertie; Cabarrus; Caswell; Cumberland; Durham; Gaston; Granville; Greene; Halifax; Hertford; Johnston; Pasquotank; Pender; Richmond; Wake(2); Wayne.