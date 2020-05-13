Gaston County Mugshots May 12th

1/26 AA Gaston County Mugshots 5.12.20 Cover

2/26 Telimacus Borders Trespassing

3/26 Earl Bradley Injury To Personal Property

4/26 Gabriel Cruz Habeas Corpus

5/26 Brianna Davis Larceny

6/26 Shawn Fields Affray

7/26 Peter Gabaree Assault On A Female

8/26 Lisa Glover Domestic Violence Protection Order Harassing Phone Call

9/26 Amanda Gordon Possession Of Meth Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

10/26 Brian Harden Habeas Corpus



11/26 Dexter Harrison Possession Maintaining A Dwelling

12/26 Charlton Heavener Solicit From Highway Trespassing

13/26 Anthony Hunter Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Posession Of A Firearm

14/26 Jamario Jones Habeas Corpus

15/26 Dorey Joyner Habeas Corpus

16/26 Tucker Ledford Possession Possession Of Marijuana Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

17/26 Casey Lowe Possession Of Meth Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

18/26 Dewayne Page Trespassing

19/26 Joshua Pannell Affray

20/26 Alexis Simmons Larceny



21/26 Daniel Smith Failure To Appear Failure To Comply

22/26 Jaquis Smith Financial Card Theft Attempting To Obtain Property Under False Pretenses Larceny

23/26 Kerie Smith Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

24/26 Micah Smith Resisting A Public Officer

25/26 Eunique Waters Habeas Corpus

26/26 Derek Wilson Probation Violation





















































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, May 12th.