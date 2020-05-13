Gaston County Mugshots May 12th May 13, 2020 WCCB Web Staff, 1/26AA Gaston County Mugshots 5.12.20 Cover Show Caption Hide Caption 2/26Telimacus Borders Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 3/26Earl Bradley Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 4/26Gabriel Cruz Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 5/26Brianna Davis Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 6/26Shawn Fields Affray Show Caption Hide Caption 7/26Peter Gabaree Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 8/26Lisa Glover Domestic Violence Protection Order Harassing Phone Call Show Caption Hide Caption 9/26Amanda Gordon Possession Of Meth Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/26Brian Harden Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 11/26Dexter Harrison Possession Maintaining A Dwelling Show Caption Hide Caption 12/26Charlton Heavener Solicit From Highway Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 13/26Anthony Hunter Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Posession Of A Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 14/26Jamario Jones Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 15/26Dorey Joyner Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 16/26Tucker Ledford Possession Possession Of Marijuana Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/26Casey Lowe Possession Of Meth Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 18/26Dewayne Page Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 19/26Joshua Pannell Affray Show Caption Hide Caption 20/26Alexis Simmons Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 21/26Daniel Smith Failure To Appear Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 22/26Jaquis Smith Financial Card Theft Attempting To Obtain Property Under False Pretenses Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 23/26Kerie Smith Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 24/26Micah Smith Resisting A Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 25/26Eunique Waters Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 26/26Derek Wilson Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, May 12th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin