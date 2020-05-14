Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 13th May 14, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/65Meck County 5 13 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/65Emmanuel Wint 2 Counts Of Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 3/65Shawquan Willliamson Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 4/65Ronnie Williams DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 5/65Daquan Wilkerson Break Or Enter To Terrorize Or Injure Show Caption Hide Caption 6/65Ronald Williams Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 7/65Ceano White 3 Counts Of Att Obtain CS Forgery Or Fraud (Felony) Att Obtain Property False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 8/65Bryanna Wells Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 9/65Nicholas Watts Felony Possession Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 10/65Tashauna Wallace Assault Public Transit Operator Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 11/65Phillip Viney Possess CS Prison Or Jail Premises Show Caption Hide Caption 12/65Anastasio Velasco Caixba Non Arrest Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 13/65Kaitilyn Sparrow Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 14/65Robert Sowell Possess Drug Paraphernalia PWIMSD Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 15/65Dajour Smith Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 16/65Emmanuel Simpson Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Financial Card Fraud (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 17/65Sean Scott Assault On A Female False Imprisonment Show Caption Hide Caption 18/65Lacarta Roseborough Drive Or Allow Motor Vehicle No Registration DWLR Not Impaired REV Show Caption Hide Caption 19/65Jenna Rodefeld DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 20/65Darrell Patterson Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 21/65Kas Okonta 6 Counts Of Traffick In Methamphetamine Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 22/65Carlos Neely Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 23/65Carlos Neely Assault On A Female Break Or Enter To Terrorize Or Injure Show Caption Hide Caption 24/65Brandon Mobley Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 25/65Franklin Meaders Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 26/65William McNear Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/65Michael McIlwain Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Felony Conspiracy Financial Card Theft Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 28/65Dewona McCormick DWLR Not Impaired REV Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 29/65Mardrekez McClure Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Possession Of Firearm By Felon Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 30/65Noah McClaskey Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 31/65Russell McCall DWI No Operators License Show Caption Hide Caption 32/65MUSAMA~1 Show Caption Hide Caption 33/65Antonio Lucky Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 34/65Angelique Landry Obtain Property False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 35/65Monique Laing Att Obtain CS Forgery Or Fraud (felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 36/65Tyrel Johnson Carrying Concealed Gun (Felony) Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Show Caption Hide Caption 37/65Magi Horton Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 38/65Nijel Hitchcock Felony Possession Of Cocaine PWIMSD Heroin Simple Possess SCH IV CS (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 39/65Stephanie Henry 2 Counts Of Misdemeanor Probation Violation Out Of County Show Caption Hide Caption 40/65William Henley Assault On A Female DWI Fail To Wear Seat Belt (Driver) Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 41/65Whitney Harris Carter Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 42/65Howard Harley Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possess Stolen Firearm Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 43/65Thomas Grier 2 Counrs Of Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 44/65Angela Gray Aid And Abet Armed Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 45/65Deasia Gaskin Breaking Or Entering (Misdemeanor) Obtain Property False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 46/65ALE104~1 Show Caption Hide Caption 47/65Milton Franco Arita Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 48/65Julee Etheridge Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 49/65Malayki Elison Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Felony Larceny Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 50/65Curtis Elliott Communicating Threats Second Degree Kidnapping Show Caption Hide Caption 51/65Tavaschiee Digsby Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 52/65Arabia Diggs Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 53/65Luis Dela Garza Assault By Pointing A Gun Communicating Threats Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 54/65Alexus Day 4 Counts Of AWDW Intent To Kill 2 Counts Of Display Weapon Occupied Dwelling Or Moving Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 55/65Keenan Davis Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) Littering Not Greater Than 15 Lbs Misdemeanor Larceny Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Shoplifting Concealment Goods Show Caption Hide Caption 56/65Demarcis Davis Attempted First Degree Murder Felony Conspiracy Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 57/65Akeem Davis Hit Or Run Fail Stop Property Damage Show Caption Hide Caption 58/65Tavario Davidson Felony Conspiracy Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia PWISD Cocaine Simple Possess SCH VI CS (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 59/65Alisha Clark Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 60/65Javonte Cathcart Larceny After Break Or Enter Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 61/65Keyanna Caldwell 4 Counts Of AWDW Intent To Kill 2 Counts Of Display Weapon Occupied Dwelling Or Moving Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 62/65Jerrick Barkley Felony Possession Marijuana PWIMSD Marijuana Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 63/65Roderick Barber Common Law Robbery Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 64/65Erica Baker Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 65/65Terrance Adams 2 Counts Of Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Conspire Commit Felony Larceny Felony Larceny Larceny After Break Or Enter IV D Nonsupport Child Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, May 13th. 