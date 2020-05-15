Big Weekend Warm-Up; Unsettled Next Week

It’s a mild start for your Friday with temps in the 50s and 60s across the region. Highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon with a few passing clouds. Summer-like pattern sets up for the weekend as highs reach the upper 80s under mainly sunny skies. A few storms will be possible late Saturday for the higher elevations, otherwise, it will be dry for the region. Enjoy it – unsettled weather returns early next week. Likely, our first tropical system of the season will develop off the coast of Florida late in the weekend. This will move north and east off the Carolina coast. Increased rip current and a few outer rainbands may reach the Carolina coastline by late Monday. A low-pressure system to our west will close in on our region and likely stall, guiding several rounds of rain and storms early next week. Heavy rain could cause some flooding concerns and will be something that needs to be monitored next week.

Today: M. Sunny. High: 82 Wind: SW 6-8 mph

Tonight: M. Clear. Low: S 3-5 mph

Sat: Hot. High: 86 Wind: Calm

Sun: Even hotter. High: 87 Wind: Light