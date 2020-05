Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 14th

1/53 Mugcov

2/53 Adrian Manigault Assault With A Deadly Weapon Financial Card Theft

3/53 Albert Huntley Assault On A Female

4/53 Avion Reid Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Forgery

5/53 Brandon Holmes Assault On A Female

6/53 Burkha Biswa Comon Law Robbery

7/53 Caderrick Harris Possession Of Firearm By Felon

8/53 Carlos Neely Probation Violation

9/53 Damorea Dixon Common Law Robbery Felony Larceny

10/53 Danielle Carelock Assault With Deadly Weapon



11/53 Daveon Leach Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

12/53 Devin Alexander Possession Of Cocaine Injury To Personal Property

13/53 Dnique Gregory Felony Conspiracy Homicide

14/53 Dominique Williams Possession With Intent Cocaine

15/53 Dondre Lindsay DWI

16/53 Gage Stitt Parole Violation

17/53 Gary Boyd Second Degree Trespassing

18/53 Jaahkii Harris Felony Possession Of Cocaine

19/53 Jamie Bond Larceny By Employee

20/53 Jaqarius Phillips Assault On A Female



21/53 Joseph Mazigi Trafficking Heroin

22/53 Joshua Bean Habitual Larceny

23/53 Jovany Lugo Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

24/53 Jovito Stell Assault With Deadly Weapon

25/53 Juandrique Chambers Accessory After The Fact

26/53 Justin Drury Tampering With Vehicle

27/53 Kendra Hunter Assault

28/53 Kimberly Weatherell Health Law

29/53 Luther Jackson Assault On A Female

30/53 Malik Rivers DWI



31/53 Marcus Kropp Larceny

32/53 Maria Bynum Assault And Battery Larceny

33/53 Marshall Steele Assault And Battery

34/53 Michael Perry Possession Of Marijuana Possession Of Meth

35/53 Natalie Gunnoe Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

36/53 Nelson Argueta Felony Larceny

37/53 Nicholas Worthy Assault By Pointing Gun Communicating Threats

38/53 Phillip Sadler Assault And Battery Assault On A Female

39/53 Phitsada Phomsouvandra Assault On A Child Under 12 Assault On A Female

40/53 Qaivs Moore Assault And Battery



41/53 Rosamuel McCreary Carrying Concealed Gun

42/53 Sergey Skots Assault On A Female Communicating Threats

43/53 Shakira Davis DWI Driving While License Revoked

44/53 Summer McDaniel Assault With A Deadly Weapon Resisting Officer

45/53 Susannah Smith Assault By Pointing Gun

46/53 Tai Shaun Jackson Assault On A Female

47/53 TIdo Thompson Attempted First Degree Murder Possession Of Firearm By FElon

48/53 Tiera Walker Possession Of Stolen Firearm Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Stolen Firearm

49/53 Tiran Mackin Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle

50/53 Tito Alexander Assault By Pointing Gun Assault By Strangulation Communicating Threats



51/53 Travis Forney Breaking And Entering Larceny

52/53 Trevon Williams Financial Card Theft Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

53/53 Zaron Laney Assault With A Deadly Weapon











































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, May 14th.