WCCB Charlotte: Part Time Photographer/Editor

WCCB is looking to add a new member to its multi-award-winning photography staff. We shoot on Sony XDCAM 350 cameras and edit on Final Cut Pro 10 non-lineaer equipment. Responsibilities include shooting stories for newscasts (including packages, voice-overs and soundbites), editing stories, live truck operation and management of equipment and vehicle. Main shift will be shooting and editing stories for our weekend newscasts.
Requirements include:
• Excellent photography skills including, use of light and sound, and high definition workflow. Minimum of two years experience preferred.
• Non-linnear and linear editing skills. Applicant must understand how to use established quality standards such as selecting the best video, sequences, natural sound breaks and effects.
• College is preferred but relevant experience will be considered.
• Self-starter who works well under pressure, can multitask and meet news deadlines.
• Computer skills.
• Must posses a valid driver’s license and an excellent driving record.
• Must be available to work flexible hours including early mornings, weekends and evenings.
EOE
Send or email resume to:
Chris Keimig
Chief Photographer
WCCB-TV
One Television Place
Charlotte, N.C. 28205
ckeimig@wccbcharlotte.com
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
5/15/2020