CMPD Identifies Woman Found Dead Inside Northwest Charlotte Apartment; Homicide Investigation Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified the woman who was found dead in a northwest Charlotte apartment Friday night.

According to the CMPD, officers responding to a welfare check found, 39-year-old, Cashona Tate dead in an apartment on Hoskins Mill Lane around 8:45 p.m. last night.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide but have not made any arrests or released suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Echols is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.