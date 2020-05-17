Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 16th May 17, 2020 JD Crouch, 1/40Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/40Abdou Bah Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 3/40Antonio Walker Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 4/40Atiba Smith Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 5/40Barry Lawrence Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 6/40Brittany Sawyer Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 7/40Devin Fitchett Assault On A Female Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 8/40Elijah Burch Assault Hit And Run Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/40Ernesto Mecias Assault On A Female’ Show Caption Hide Caption 10/40Freddie Morrison Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 11/40Hope Steadwell DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 12/40Horace Horton Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/40Jairo Gomez Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/40James Johnson Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 15/40James Pugh Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 16/40Jaselyn Horne Larceny False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 17/40Jeffrey Truesdale Assault On A Female Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 18/40Jeremiah Fincher Conspiracy Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 19/40Jimothy Hayes Assault On A Female Common Law Robbery Fraud Show Caption Hide Caption 20/40Jose Ibarra Possession Of Meth Show Caption Hide Caption 21/40Joshua Douglas Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/40Julius Steele Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 23/40Kamauri Grant Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 24/40Keith Whitmire Possession Of Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 25/40Kenneth Cathcart Carrying Concealed Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 26/40Keon Broughton Fleeing Eluding Arrests Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 27/40Kerry Emberton Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 28/40Leah Jones Embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 29/40Marcus Davis Assault Inflicting Serious Injury Show Caption Hide Caption 30/40Michael Dennis Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 31/40Natwoine Austin Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 32/40Paul Jenkins Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 33/40Paul Washington Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/40Ricardo Vejar Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 35/40Ricky Brown Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 36/40Sean Bishop Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 37/40Sharday Neal Hit And Run Show Caption Hide Caption 38/40Tyrone Huntley Assault With Physical Injury Show Caption Hide Caption 39/40Victor Recendiz Fleeing Eluding Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 40/40Wilbur Wharton Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, May 16th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin