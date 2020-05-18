South Carolina Reports 8,942 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 391 Deaths

Update May 18th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 126 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 6 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,942 and those who have died to 391.

Four of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Lexington (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and two of these deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1) and Florence (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (2), Charleston (3), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Colleton (4), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (6), Florence (16), Greenville (20), Greenwood (2), Hampton (1), Horry (1), Jasper (1), Kershaw (5), Lee (6), Lexington (2), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (1), Richland (12), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (7), Sumter (1), York (12)

Percent Positive Test Trends Among Reported COVID-19 Cases

As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of tests performed yesterday statewide was 4,187 and the percent positive was 3.0%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

South Carolina on Track to Meet Goal of Testing Two Percent of Population

DHEC is working with community partners to enhance COVID-19 testing across the state as part of the agency’s statewide testing strategy. DHEC’s goal is to test two percent of the population or 110,000 South Carolinians per month. We are currently on track to meet this target by the end of the month. As of today, more than 60,000 tests have been conducted for the month of May.

More than 50 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners throughout the state to set up free mobile testing and popup clinics to bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are more than 50 mobile testing events scheduled through June 5 with new mobile clinics regularly added. For additional mobile testing clinics around the state, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage at www.scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics. We update this page regularly as new testing clinics are confirmed.

Free DHEC Mobile Testing Clinics

May 20: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Calhoun Falls Family Practice, partnership with Carolina Health Centers, 535 Jackson St, Calhoun Falls

May 21: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Johnston Elementary School, partnership with Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston

May 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston (by appointment only, see below)

May 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia (by appointment only, see below)

May 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston (by appointment only, see below)

May 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia (by appointment only, see below)

May 27: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Salem First Baptist Church, partnership with Clemson University Sullivan Center, 151 Crestwood Dr., Salem

May 27: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mims Recreation Center, partnership with Carolina Health Centers, 516 Mims Drive, McCormick

May 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston (by appointment only, see below)

May 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia (by appointment only, see below)

May 29: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fair Oak Youth Center, partnership with Clemson University Sullivan Center, 150 School House Rd., Westminster

May 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston (by appointment only, see below)

May 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia (by appointment only, see below)

June 3: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ware Shoals High School, partnership with Carolina Health Centers, 56 S. Greenwood Ave., Ware Shoals

*Kroger Health and Harris Teeter partner events are by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 3,792 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,481 are in use, which is a 63.09% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,481 inpatient beds currently used, 412 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 17, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 27,275 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 3,110 were positive and 24,165 were negative. A total of 131,559 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update May 17th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 5 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,816 and those who have died to 385.

Four of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Dillon (1), Horry (1), Richland (1) and Sumter (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Florence County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (4), Allendale (2), Anderson (1), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (1), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (12), Colleton (1), Darlington (6), Dillon (5), Dorchester (2), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (5), Greenville (38), Horry (5), Kershaw (1), Lancaster (2), Lee (5), Lexington (9), Pickens (2), Richland (15), Saluda (8), Spartanburg (15), Sumter (8), Williamsburg (1), York (3)

Percent Positive Test Trends Among Reported COVID-19 Cases

As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of tests performed yesterday statewide was 7,471 and the percent positive was 2.2%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

South Carolina on Track to Meet Goal of Testing Two Percent of Population

DHEC is working with community partners to enhance COVID-19 testing across the state as part of the agency’s statewide testing strategy. DHEC’s goal is to test two percent of the population or 110,000 South Carolinians per month. We are currently on track to meet this target by the end of the month. As of today, more than 60,000 tests have been conducted for the month of May. Also, below are the mobile test sites that have reported tests performed back to us.

57 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners throughout the state to set up free mobile testing and popup clinics to bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 57 mobile testing events scheduled through June 3 with new mobile clinics regularly added.

Upcoming free DHEC mobile testing clinics include:

May 18: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

May 18: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 18: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saluda Primary School, partnership with Emanuel Clinic, 200 Matthews Dr., Saluda

May 20: 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Calhoun Falls Family Practice, partnership with Carolina Health Centers, 535 Jackson St, Calhoun Falls

May 20: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Johnston Elementary School, partnership with Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston

May 21: 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. Johnston Elementary School, partnership with Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston

May 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

May 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

May 23: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 27: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Salem First Baptist Church, partnership with Clemson University Sullivan Center, 151 Crestwood Dr., Salem

May 27: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mims Recreation Center, partnership with Carolina Health Centers, 516 Mims Drive, McCormick

May 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

May 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

May 29: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fair Oak Youth Center, partnership with Clemson University Sullivan Center, 150 School House Rd., Westminster

May 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Convention Center, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

May 30: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. State Fairgrounds, *partnership with Kroger Health Harris Teeter, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia

June 3: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ware Shoals High School, partnership with Carolina Health Centers, 56 S. Greenwood Ave., Ware Shoals

*Kroger Health and Harris Teeter partner events are by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.

For additional mobile testing clinics around the state, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage. We update this page regularly as new testing clinics are confirmed.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 3,798 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,583 are in use, which is a 63.41% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,583 inpatient beds currently used, 392 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 16, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 26,095 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 3,072 were positive and 23,023 were negative. A total of 127,802 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update May 16th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 276 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,661 and those who have died remains 380.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (13), Allendale (1), Anderson (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (2), Charleston (4), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (3), Colleton (2), Darlington (18), Dillon (9), Dorchester (1), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (12), Florence (14), Georgetown (1), Greenville (38), Horry (10), Jasper (1), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (1), Lee (32), Lexington (10), Marion (3), Marlboro (2), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (2), Richland (18), Saluda (17), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (10), Williamsburg (12), York (10).

Percent Positive Test Trends Among Reported COVID-19 Cases

As South Carolina increases testing, there will likely be more laboratory-confirmed cases. The total number of tests performed yesterday statewide was 10,715 and the percent positive was 2.6%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.

More than 50 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

Yesterday, there were 11 testing events across the state. DHEC partnered with Kroger Health and Carolina Health Centers to host testing events at the state fairgrounds and Ridgespring Civic Center where 402 residents were tested. DHEC also returned to Christopher Towers and tested an additional 60 elderly residents. Currently, there are 52 mobile testing events scheduled through June 5 with new mobile clinics regularly added. To find a free testing event near you, visit www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

New and Updated Impacted Facilities List

Today’s update includes a new facilities list which provides the number of cases and deaths in nursing homes and assisted living facilities for the last 30 days. This new list is a more accurate reflection of the current COVID-19 burden in these types of facilities. The cumulative facilities list has also been updated. Click here to view the lists.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 3,567 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,799 are in use, which is a 65.59% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,799 inpatient beds currently used, 434 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 15, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 24,937 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 3,010 were positive and 21,927 were negative. A total of 120,331 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update May 15th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 232 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,407 and those who have died to 380.

Eight of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Cherokee (1), Clarendon (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Pickens (1) and Sumter (3), counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Clarendon County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (1) Barnwell (2), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (2), Charleston (11), Chester (1), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (8), Colleton (7), Darlington (13), Dillon (2), Fairfield (12), Florence (18), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (6), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (2), Laurens (7), Lee (4), Lexington (13), Marion (1), Marlboro (5), Oconee (1), Pickens (2), Richland (18), Saluda (4), Spartanburg (17), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (6), York (8)

More than 50 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

Yesterday, DHEC partnered with Saluda Regional Medical Center for a free COVID-19 mobile testing clinic where 375 residents were tested, and today 11 testing events are happening around the state. Currently, there are 58 mobile testing events scheduled through June 5 with new mobile clinics regularly added. To find a free testing event near you, visit www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

DHEC and SCHA Thank South Carolina Healthcare Heroes during National Hospital Week

DHEC and South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) encourage all South Carolinians to recognize our state’s healthcare heroes during National Hospital Week, May 10-16. As hospitals continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, their skilled staff and healthcare professionals are working tirelessly to prevent the spread of the virus while providing critical care to our state’s COVID-19 patients.

South Carolina has 94 licensed hospitals staffed with nurses, doctors, practitioners, and a variety of staff members who provide essential medical care and services to patients. Read more about our state’s healthcare heroes here.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 3,405 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,970 are in use, which is a 67.18% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,970 inpatient beds currently used, 423 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 14, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 23,980 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,963 were positive and 21,017 were negative. A total of 109,616 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update May 14th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 172 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,189 and those who have died to 371.

Five of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Fairfield (2), Greenwood (1), Laurens (1), and Lexington (1) counties, and four of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Clarendon (2), Pickens (1) and Richland (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (4), Anderson (10), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (1), Charleston (2), Chesterfield (5), Colleton (9), Darlington (4), Dillon (9), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (12), Florence (19), Greenville (16), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (7), Lancaster (3), Laurens (3), Lee (1), Lexington (9), Marlboro (7), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (1), Richland (14), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (4), Sumter (5), Williamsburg (8), York (8)

DHEC, Kroger Health and Harris Teeter to Offer Free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing in Charleston

DHEC is working with key community partners to provide COVID-19 testing across the state as part of the agency’s expansive statewide testing strategy. DHEC has partnered with Kroger Health and Harris Teeter to host eight free COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinics at the Charleston Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. These free clinics are by appointment only. Individuals must first visit www.harristeeter.com/ covidtesting to then schedule an appointment during one of the clinics, which are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 15, May 16, May 18, May 22, May 23, May 25, May 29 and May 30.

For additional mobile testing clinics around the state, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage. We update this page regularly as new testing clinics are confirmed.

DHEC Launches Radio PSA on How to Appropriately Wear a Mask or Face Covering

DHEC launched a new radio public service announcement (PSA) today to help raise awareness about the appropriate way to wear a mask or face covering. A link to the PSA is available here.

To help protect against COVID-19, DHEC encourages everyone to wear a mask covering whenever in public. When wearing a mask, South Carolinians should:

Make sure you can breathe through it

Wear it whenever going out in public

Make sure it covers your nose and mouth

Wash your hands before taking it on or off

Wash after using

You should not:

Use on children under age 2

Touch the front of the mask

Use surgical masks needed by healthcare workers

Homemade masks may reduce the amount of virus one breathes out and may prevent you from touching your nose and mouth. This measure is recommended to be used in situations where social distancing may be difficult to maintain like at a grocery store, pharmacy, etc. It is intended to protect others from people who may be infected with the virus and able to spread it but not showing symptoms yet.

For a link to a video on how to make your own mask, click here.



Hospital Bed Capacity

As of this morning, 3,301 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,077 are in use, which is a 68.19% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,077 inpatient beds currently used, 443 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.



Testing in South Carolina

As of May 13, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 23,192 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 2,905 were positive and 20,287 were negative. A total of 102,535 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update May 13th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,030 and those who have died to 362.

Five of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Clarendon (2), Florence (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Greenville (1) and Marion (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Allendale (4), Aiken (9), Anderson (2), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (1), Darlington (1), Dillon (3), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (1), Florence (8), Greenville (16), Greenwood (4), Horry (4), Kershaw (3), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (3), Lexington (15), Marlboro (2), Orangeburg (1), Pickens (3), Richland (21), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (3), York (8)

DHEC and Partners Announce 13 Free Mobile Testing Clinics

DHEC is working with key community partners to provide COVID-19 testing across the state as part of the agency’s expansive statewide testing strategy. Yesterday, the agency announced 13 free mobile testing clinics at various locations around the state.

As part of this effort, DHEC has partnered with Kroger Health to host seven days of testing at the S.C. State Fairgrounds (1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia). The testing events are 10 a.m-4 p.m. May 15, May 16, May 18, May 22, May 23, May 29 and May 30. These Kroger Health partner events are by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at wwww.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting in order to receive a test.

To find addtional mobile testing clinics near you, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage. We update this page regularly as new testing clinics are confirmed.

DHEC and the Department of Mental Health

In recognition of Mental Health Month, DHEC and Department of Mental Health (DMH) encourage South Carolinians to find the balance that works for them. To help increase awareness of mental health and coping with stress, DHEC and DMH have partnered to produce a public service announcement (PSA) that’s available here. A Spanish translation version of the PSA is available here.

DMH has made resources on managing anxiety and stress available on its webpage, www.scdmh.net. Its community mental health centers statewide are open and accepting new patients – no referral is needed. To find the center closest to you, visit www.scdmh.net. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call DMH’s statewide Community Crisis Response and Intervention 24-hours a day, toll-free, at (833) DMH-CCRI (833-364-2274).

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to continue to practice daily prevention methods for protecting against spread of the disease. This includes staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households. Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update May 12th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 147 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,927 and those who have died to 355.

Eight of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Darlington (2), Florence (1), Richland (2), Spartanburg (1), and Williamsburg (2) counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Aiken County (1).

The number of new cases by county are listed below. Aiken (4), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (2), Charleston (8), Clarendon (2), Dorchester (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (11), Georgetown (2), Greenville (33), Horry (2), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (4), Lee (3), Lexington (2), Marion (2), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (3), Richland (23), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (4), Williamsburg (4), York (15) DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

DHEC Continues to Increase Testing Statewide

DHEC is working with key community partners to provide COVID-19 testing across the state as part of the agency’s expansive statewide testing strategy. DHEC’s goal is to test two percent of the population or 110,000 South Carolinians per month and is on track to meet this target by the end of the month. To find a mobile testing clinic near you, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage. Locations are regularly added to the webpage as new information is provided.

Updated Data, Demographics and Impacted Facilities List

Today’s COVID-19 webpage updates includes new demographic data, a newly calculated recovery rate, a current list of nursing homes and similar facilities impacted by COVID-19, and more. While DHEC’s daily web updates include positive cases and deaths, hospital bed capacity, number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, testing numbers, confirmed and estimated cases by ZIP code, testing sites and more, the twice weekly updates include this additional information for the public.

At-risk Community Outreach and Engagement Efforts

To ensure all South Carolinians receive the most current information about protecting themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19, DHEC continues to provide important updates and resources through TV and radio public service announcements; community telebriefings; local partnerships with faith-based groups; billboards and advertisements; social media; and coordination with the South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs, Department of Aging, Office of Rural Health, and others. This week, DHEC placed COVID-19 messaging in more than 250 locations around the state, including gas stations and essential business parking lots.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to continue to practice daily prevention methods for protecting against spread of the disease. This includes staying home if sick and minimizing contact with people outside their households. Other steps the public should take include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask while out in public

Avoiding touching frequently touched items

Regularly washing your hands

Monitoring for symptoms

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to a healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Update May 11th:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 140 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 15 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 7,792 and those who have died to 346.

Eleven of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Florence (1), Hampton (1), Lancaster (1), Lexington (3), and Richland (3) counties, and four of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Fairfield (1), Florence (2), and Sumter (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (1), Allendale (1), Anderson (1), Beaufort (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (10), Chester (3), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (2), Darlington (5), Dillon (7), Dorchester (2), Fairfield (1), Florence (21), Georgetown (1), Greenville (13), Greenwood (1), Horry (5), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lee (9), Lexington (6), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Richland (19), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (3), Union (1), Williamsburg (5), York (3)

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.

DHEC Reaches Goal to Identify 1,000 Contact Tracers

As South Carolina enhances its testing efforts, DHEC set goal with its AccelerateSC partners to identify 1,000 contact tracers by May 31. Today, DHEC met that goal.

Contact tracing is a disease control measure that helps stop the spread of diseases like COVID-19 by identifying close contacts of people who tested positive for an illness. During normal operations, DHEC employs 20 contact tracers but has increased that number to more than 400 as part of the agency’s COVID-19 response. Today, DHEC has retained an additional 1,400 contact tracers through contracts with two private staffing companies, Apple One and C-Trace. Additionally, since DHEC created a contact tracing webpage on May 8, 667 members of the public have expressed interest in receiving training to become one.

DHEC Opens Additional Free COVID-19 Mobile Testing Clinics

DHEC currently has 14 mobile testing clinics scheduled across the state, with more planned in the coming days. The screening and specimen collections are free for residents and are part of DHEC’s ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state. To find a mobile testing clinic near you, visit DHEC’s mobile testing clinic webpage. Locations are regularly added to the webpage as new information is provided.

Testing for COVID-19 in S.C. Nursing Homes

Today, DHEC began the first of three phases of testing in South Carolina nursing homes. As announced May 6, DHEC — with testing support from LabCorp and extensive coordination and cooperation from the South Carolina Healthcare Association and Leading Age South Carolina — will test approximately 40,000 residents and staff members at the state’s 194 nursing homes. An estimated 15,000 residents and staff at 74 facilities are part of this initial round of testing. Results of the testing will be reflected in the impacted facilities list on DHEC’s COVID-19 demographics page. The list is updated twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

DHEC Releases Updated Summary and Projections

DHEC today provided an updated summary regarding cases confirmed to date as well as projections through May 30. The projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see a drop from approximately 1,000 new cases per week to 900 new cases per week by the end of May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 10,493 confirmed cases during the last week of May.

For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, please visit our website at scdhec.gov/COVID-19.

*As new information is provided to the department, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 map will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

