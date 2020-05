Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 17th

1/38 Mugcov

2/38 Allan Jones Communicating Threats

3/38 Brendon Horton Trespassing

4/38 Brian Melton Assault On A Female

5/38 Calvin Mclean Felony Larceny

6/38 Carolyn Lilliy Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle Felony Larceny

7/38 Charles Myers Possession Of Cocaine

8/38 Christopher Williams Felony Possession Resisting Officer

9/38 Darnell Lee Trespassing

10/38 Earl Little Felony Possession Of Cocaine



11/38 Erica Crowder Communicating Threats Assault

12/38 Etoryah Hill Carrying Concealed Weapon

13/38 James Thompson Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

14/38 Jeffrey Lamison Carrying Concealed Gun

15/38 Joel Eller Resisting Trespassing

16/38 John Harris Assault On A Female Communicating Threats

17/38 Johnathan Edouarzin Assault On A Female

18/38 Karen Jones Simple Assault

19/38 Keon Broughton Possession Of Firearm By Felon

20/38 Kristina Wilson False Pretense



21/38 Leon Miller Assault On A Female

22/38 Levin Arzu Protective Order Violation

23/38 Luis Morales Assault On A Female

24/38 Marcus Funderburk Assault With Deadly Weapon

25/38 Marquis Moise DWI

26/38 Mason Wiliams Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

27/38 Michael Dean Felony Possession

28/38 Patricia Law Breaking And Entering

29/38 Raevon Moore Felony Possession

30/38 Reginald Best Felony Possession Of Marijuana



31/38 Timothy Roary Possession Of Stolen Firearm

32/38 Travis Jones Common Law Robbery

33/38 Tristan Strickland Communicating Threats

34/38 Tyrese Bailey Breaking And Entering Felony Conspiracy Financial Card Fraud

35/38 Varvetta Brown Simple Assault

36/38 Vashaun Bowman Possession Of Marijuana

37/38 Wallace McLaurin DWI

38/38 Yesenia Hernandez Simple Assault













































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, May 17th.