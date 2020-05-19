Caldwell County Reports 86 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases, 2 Deaths

The Latest (5/19/20):

As of May 19th, officials in Caldwell County say they have 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths. The county says they have conducted 2,415 COVID-19 tests with 2,115 negative tests results.

No new cases were reported today in Caldwell County, and the number of recovered patients still stands at 36. To be counted as recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

Cases are counted in the county where the patient lives, not where they are tested. Sometimes patient addresses are initially reported as Caldwell County, but further investigation reveals they actually live in another county.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/enfermedades-coronavirus-2019-respuesta-covid-19.

The Latest (5/15/20):

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — As of May 14th, officials in Caldwell County say they have 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county says they have conducted 2,094 COVID-19 tests with 1,824 negative tests results.

The confirmed cases by age includes:

10 cases in individuals between the ages of 0-24 years old

59 cases in individuals between the ages of 25-64 years old

6 cases are from individuals 65 years old and older

The Latest (5/11/20):

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County Public Health was informed about the first confirmed COVID-19 related death in the county on May 11.

“It is with heavy hearts that we report the first death in Caldwell County. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Anna Martin, Public Health Director said. “While tragic, this first death in Caldwell County due to COVID-19 emphasizes the importance of staying at home and social distancing to slow the spread of this virus.”

COVID-19 remains a serious situation in Caldwell County and residents are encouraged to comply with the statewide orders.

“It is our goal to slow the spread of the virus in our community. We encourage everyone to help us by following all public health orders,” said Martin.

As of May 9th, Caldwell County health officials say they have 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county says they have conducted 1,800 COVID-19 tests with 1,627 negative tests results.

In addition, there is a total of 26 recovered patients across the county.

Original Story (4/30/20):

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — As of April 30th, officials in Caldwell County say they have 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The county says they have conducted 1,456 COVID-19 tests with 1,301 negative tests results.

Officials are asking people to stay at home except to visit essential businesses, exercise or to help a family member or friend. This will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Additionally, the county is saying residents should follow the CDC’s recommendations to wear cloth face masks while in public. More details about face coverings can be found HERE.