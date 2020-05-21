Gaston County Mugshots May 20th May 21, 2020 WCCB Web Staff, 1/25AA – Gaston County Mugshots Cover – 5.20.20 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/25Jimmy Billini – Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 3/25Roshonda Burris – Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 4/25Tasha Clark – Domestic Violence Protection Order Show Caption Hide Caption 5/25Antonio Costilla – Trespassing – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 6/25Eric Craven – Hit And Run – Reckless Driving – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Eluding Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/25Jonnie Doster – Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/25Sherri Elwood – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/25Tina Frick – Eluding Arrest – Reckless Driving – No Operators License – Failure To Stop At Red Light – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia – Possession – Failure To Stop At Stop Sign Show Caption Hide Caption 10/25Forest Guess – Possession While In Jail Show Caption Hide Caption 11/25Anthony Hall – Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 12/25Joshua Hammonds – Possession Of Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 13/25Terry Hatten – Cyber Stalking – Stalking – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Threatening Phone Call Show Caption Hide Caption 14/25Pervis Johnson – Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 15/25Shackeel Jones – Possession Of Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 16/25Tony McCoy – Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 17/25Matthew Morris – Resisting An Officer – Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 18/25Da’niquae Osborne – Motor Vehicle Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 19/25Jasmine Phillips – Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 20/25Deborah Reel – Driving While Intoxicated – Driving With License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 21/25Larry Robbins – Intoxciated And Disruptive Show Caption Hide Caption 22/25Martino Smith – Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 23/25Amy Thompson – Driving While Intoxicated Show Caption Hide Caption 24/25Donna Vess – Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/25Candice Wall – Larceny – Possession Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, May 20th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin