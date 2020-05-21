North Carolina Reports 20,910 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 716 Deaths

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 20,910 positive cases of coronavirus in all 100 counties across the state.

According to health officials, there have been 290,645 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 716 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

There are currently 578 COVID-19 hospitalization cases across the state.

For more information on the key metrics used to determine when to ease restrictions, click HERE.

According to data from the state, 43% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 84% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 81 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 35 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 18 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.