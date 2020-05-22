Storms Return Late Afternoon

The foggy start will make for a soupy drive for those who have to be out first thing. Sunshine returns today, however, a late day disturbance will bring the chance for a few stronger storms this evening. Threats include damaging wind, hail, and heavy rain (which could lead to more flooding) Isolated tornado threat possible as well, although chances very low, they are not completely zero. Sunshine back tomorrow to help dry things out as temps soar into the mid-80s. Isolated storm chances return late in the day with a few storms possible for Sunday as well. As of now, that means we could see some delays for the race this weekend, but things can change. Monday will bring back a few showers and storms. And then a nice dry period with seasonable highs early next week.

Today: Chance Showers/Storms. High: 78 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Storms likely. Low: 64 Wind: SW 5 mph

Sat: Sunny. High: 86 Wind: W 3-5 mph

Sun: Chance Storms. High: 86 Wind: Light