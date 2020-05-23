Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 22nd

1/53 Mugcov

2/53 Andre Boyd Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

3/53 Anthony Hampton Hit And Run Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

4/53 Anthony Martin Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

5/53 Antonia Whitt DWI

6/53 Antonio Alexander Assault On A Female Communicating Threats

7/53 Arthur Bailey Federal

8/53 Ashley Smith Felony Possession

9/53 Brenton Harris Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

10/53 Charlie Stevens Assault On A Female



11/53 Christopher Dunham Federal

12/53 Clarence Owens Possession Of Cocaine

13/53 Collins Sullivan Federal

14/53 Corey Perrine

15/53 Crisfael Granodeoro Larceny By Employee

16/53 Damien Norman Probation Violation

17/53 Daniel Vega DWI

18/53 Darren Brooks Possession

19/53 Demondre Smith Probation Violation

20/53 Elissa Norris Intoxicated And Disruptive Trespassing



21/53 Emanuel Collins Assault On A Female

22/53 Eugene Turner Communicating Threats

23/53 Francisco Loaeza

24/53 Gerald Lockhart Assault On A Female

25/53 Germone Hopper Felony Possession

26/53 Gesabnu Xiong Federal

27/53 Gregory Campbell Habitual Felon

28/53 Gwendolyn Stubbs Possession

29/53 Jerry Williams Carrying Concealed Gun

30/53 Jetuanna Smith Common Law Robbery



31/53 Johntavis Williams Possession Of Cocaine

32/53 Jordan Westbrook Breaking And Entering

33/53 Kelli Dunn Felony Conspiracy

34/53 Kendrick Mccoy Assault On A Female Larceny

35/53 Kevin Brownlee Fugitive

36/53 Lance Baker Felony Conspiracy Assault

37/53 Lee Anderson Embezzlement Felony Conspiracy

38/53 Marc Tomchin Assault On A Female

39/53 Mark Moultrie Parole Violation

40/53 Otis Oates Robbery With Dangerous Weapon



41/53 Preston Jackson Larceny

42/53 Randolph Myles Breaking And Entering Larceny

43/53 Ray Garlins Parole Violation

44/53 Robert Brock Resisting Officer

45/53 Robert Sowell Assault Common Law Robbery

46/53 Ronnie Reid Breaking And Entering

47/53 Rontez Stitt Communicating Threats

48/53 Rosie Jones Identity Theft Larceny

49/53 Stephen Ruffin Felony Larceny

50/53 Tahira Mccoy Felony Conspiracy False Petense



51/53 Tia Anderson Communicating Threats Larceny

52/53 Tracey Twitty Failure To Register As Sex Offender

53/53 Wilfred Nagbe Larceny Resisting Officer











































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Friday, May 22nd.