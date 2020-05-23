North Carolina Reports 22,725 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 737 Deaths

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 22,725 positive cases of coronavirus in all 100 counties across the state.

North Carolina is reporting 1,107 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This is the largest one-day increase since the NCDHHS began tracking the cases.

According to health officials, there have been 329,582 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 737 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

There are currently 589 COVID-19 hospitalization cases across the state.

According to data from the state, 43% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 84% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 83 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 36 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 18 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.