Gaston County Mugshots May 23rd

1/29 Mugcov

2/29 Ahmad Wallace Assault On A Female

3/29 Alex Emreson Possession Carrying Concealed Weapon

4/29 Arturo Ojeda Trespassing

5/29 Cassidy Gray Possession Of Meth Possession Of Heroin

6/29 Chrishaune Sanders Breaking And Entering Larceny

7/29 Christopher Kendrick DWI

8/29 Christopher Sigmon Possession Of Meth

9/29 Daniel Collins Driving While License Revoked Reckless Driving

10/29 Dunstan Davies Assault On A Female



11/29 Franta Pagan Trafficking Meth

12/29 Harriett Grantham Misuse Of 911

13/29 Heather Johnson DWI No Operators License

14/29 James Street Assault On Female

15/29 Jessica Lail Possession

16/29 Jimmy Hallbrook Larceny Shoplifting

17/29 Joseph Mcintyre Possession Of Meth Driving While License Revoked

18/29 Keith Carpenter Possession With Intent Meth

19/29 Marqualyn Currence DWI Driving While License Revoked

20/29 Pamela Adams Assault



21/29 Patrick Chaplin DWI

22/29 Quoderion Miller Breaking And Entering Resisting Officer

23/29 Rickey Belk Driving While License Revoked

24/29 Robert Long Larceny

25/29 Shannon Kukendall Failure To Appear

26/29 Sharira Murrell Assault With A Deadly Weapon

27/29 Sherry Carter Conspiracy Larceny Trespassing

28/29 Steven Shaffer Assault Larceny

29/29 Wriston Horne Injury To Real Property



























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, May 23rd.