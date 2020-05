Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 23rd

1/49 Mugcov

2/49 Alexander Alvarez Assault On A Female

3/49 Amanda Hopkins Common Law Robbery Kidnapping

4/49 Angel Perez Assault On A Female

5/49 Anita Gardner Assault With Serious Injury

6/49 Benjamin Yates Communicating Threats

7/49 Christiany Mobley Larceny

8/49 Christopher Wilson Assault And Battery

9/49 Dale Wells Communicating Threats

10/49 Danica Love Larceny Assault By Pointing Gun



11/49 Daniel McCorkle Proetective Order Violation

12/49 Deangelo Dawkins Assault On A Female

13/49 Delvin Hilliard Failure To Appear

14/49 Deniece Cohens Trespassing

15/49 Devin Dorsey Assault By Stangulation

16/49 Ephraim Smith Federal

17/49 Iyeka Wallace Felony Conspiracy

18/49 James Massey DWI

19/49 Janard Lowery Felony Possession

20/49 Jasmine Streater First Degree Trespassing



21/49 Jehasmile Freeman DWI

22/49 Jequan Sloan Assault With A Deadly Weapon

23/49 John Dupree Assault On Public Transit Officer

24/49 Jonathan Dixon Assault On A Female

25/49 Jose Centeno DWI

26/49 Kissy Ford Larceny

27/49 Lathan Curley Felony Possession

28/49 Mackael Jenkins Stalking Resisting Officer

29/49 Marquis Murray Possession Of Cocaine Probation Violation

30/49 Meredith Smith DWI



31/49 Michael Martin Breaking And Entering Robbery Larceny

32/49 Michael Williams Resisting Officer

33/49 Niya Funderburk Lying To Officer Resisting

34/49 Nyrone Miller Communicating Threats

35/49 Patrick Brown Assault

36/49 Peter Elcovich Assault With A Deadly Weapon Felony Possession

37/49 Rashod Darrisaw Felony Possession Of Cocaine Trespassing

38/49 Stephen Billings DWI

39/49 Taneisha Morrison Simple Assault

40/49 Thomas Bailey Possession Trespassing



41/49 Thomas Hope Assault On A Female

42/49 Thomas Reid Resisting Officer

43/49 Timothy Strickland Larceny

44/49 Travis McKinnon Assault On A Female

45/49 Trina Collins Communicating Threats Assault

46/49 Troy Hill Simple Assault

47/49 Tyler Moran Assault With A Deadly Weapon

48/49 Van Thang DWI

49/49 Victor Springs Larceny Trespassing



































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, May 23rd.