Gaston County Mugshots May 24th

1/30 Mugcov

2/30 Aaron Wright Fugitive

3/30 April Alexander Fugitive

4/30 Belinda James DWI

5/30 Carl Fowler Carrying Concealed Firearm

6/30 Casey Ellis Financial Card Fraud

7/30 Chasity Steele Intoxicated And Diruptive

8/30 Christopher Garner Larceny Safecracking

9/30 Daniel Adair Possession Of Stolen Property Possession Of Meth

10/30 Dejaundrell Littlejohn Possession Of Stolen Firearm



11/30 Gregory Hill DWI

12/30 Haley Huey DWI Hit Adn Run

13/30 Harvey Williams Trespassing

14/30 Jamario Mayhew DWi

15/30 Jeff Heffner DWI

16/30 Jonathon Prowell DWI

17/30 Justin Coleman Possession Of Heroin

18/30 Kevin Blackmond Assault Kidnapping

19/30 Kevin Boatwright DWI

20/30 Louis Cowart Possession Of Heroin



21/30 Melissa Helms Hit And Run Driving While License Revoved

22/30 Michael Cruz ASsault Communicating Threats

23/30 Michael Ross DWI

24/30 Nina Adams Probation VIolation

25/30 Patrick Bradberry DWi

26/30 Patrick Shomo Trafficking Meth

27/30 Robert Rankin DWI

28/30 Spencer Rouse DWI Boating

29/30 Wayne Sackett Trafficking Meth

30/30 Zachary Burgess Assault On A Female





























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, May 24th.