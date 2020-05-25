President Trump Threatens To Move RNC Over Gov. Cooper’s Coronavirus Restrictions

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump threatens to move the Republican National Convention out of Charlotte over Governor Cooper’s coronavirus restrictions, according to tweets the President made Monday morning.

Trump posted on his Twitter account:

“I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August. Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, Roy Cooper is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena.

In other words, we should be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space. Plans are being made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August.

They must be given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will the allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!”