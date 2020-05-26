Gaston County Mugshots May 25th May 26, 2020 Caryn Little, 1/23William Woody – Resisting Officer – Indecent Exposure – Disorderly Conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 2/23Devin Valentine – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle – No License Show Caption Hide Caption 3/23Lacey Taylor – Sch I – Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 4/23Savannah Russell – Robbery – Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/23Arnitra Ratchford – Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 6/23Imaye Norris – Injury To Personal Property – Injury To Real Property – Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 7/23William Moore – Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/23Melissa McAbee – Breaking And Entering – Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 9/23Jimmy Mata – Speed – DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 10/23James Lynn – Indecent Exposure Show Caption Hide Caption 11/23Juan Lopez – Hernandez – Failure To Appear – Failure To Wear Seat Belt – DWI – DWLR – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Child Abuse – Immigration Show Caption Hide Caption 12/23Devin Johnson – Parole Warrant Show Caption Hide Caption 13/23Charlton Heavener – Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 14/23Trinity Hafner – Parole Warrant Show Caption Hide Caption 15/23Montavius Gunnings – Sch I – Sch I With Intent To Sell – Maintain Dwelling Show Caption Hide Caption 16/23Kevin Furbush – Sch I – Sch I With Intent To Sell Show Caption Hide Caption 17/23Dalton Fisher – SCH I – Possession Of Marijuana With Intent To Sell – Marijuana Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 18/23Winston Fields – DWI – Drive Left Of Center Show Caption Hide Caption 19/23Chase Creighton – DWI – Reckless Driving Show Caption Hide Caption 20/23Charles Cochran – Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 21/23James Clark – DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 22/23Roger Bell Jr. – Sexual Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 23/23Andrew Anderson – Larceny Motor Vehicle – Meth Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, May 25th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin