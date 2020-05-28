Gaston County Mugshots, May 27th

1/19 AA – Gaston County Mugshots Cover – 5.27.20

2/19 Teresa Christenbury–Starnes – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Heroin – Possession Of Marijuana

3/19 Tony Clark – Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny – Larceny – Trespassing – Injury To Personal Property

4/19 Ashley Clinton – Kidnapping

5/19 Charles Cochran – Larceny

6/19 Marion Covington – Habeas Corpus

7/19 Tommie Davis – Breaking:Entering – Larceny – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense

8/19 Donald Edwards – Intoxicated And Disruptive

9/19 Christopher Haney – Larceny

10/19 Roger Ivey – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia



11/19 Clayton Johnson–Wallace – Probation Violation

12/19 Gary Kropilak – Statutory Sexual Offense

13/19 James Lintz – Conversion

14/19 Emily Niewiadomski – Assault

15/19 Max Saia – Kidnapping

16/19 Eric Sanders – Assault

17/19 Kelly Vandervelde–Elmore – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

18/19 Rasheen Walker – Assault

19/19 Zaria Williams – Intoxicated And Disruptive







































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, May 27th.