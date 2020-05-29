Gaston County Mugshots May 28th

1/30 Mugcov

2/30 Alan Julius DWI

3/30 Angelina Bell Assault

4/30 Anthoyn Smith Assault On A Female

5/30 Antwan Cobb ASssault On A Female

6/30 Brandy Cress Possession Of Meth

7/30 Brian McGinnis DWI

8/30 Cheryl Torres Forged Istrument

9/30 Deandre McCoy Possession

10/30 Dina White Financial Card Fraud



11/30 Dodie Miller Conspiracy

12/30 Dustin Braden Possession

13/30 Eric Boughman School Attendacnce Law Violation

14/30 Franshun Surratt Assault On A Female

15/30 Jacob Adair Larceny

16/30 James Mosteller Assautl And Battery

17/30 Kenneth Bell Statutory Rape Of Child Indecent Liberties With Child

18/30 Luis Sanchez Breaking Adn Entering

19/30 Mark Lineberger DWI

20/30 Maurice Drummond Habeas Corpus



21/30 Melvin Shields Habeas Corpu

22/30 Randy McKinney Trespassing

23/30 Robert Stephens Resisting Officer

24/30 Robet Beaver Larceny

25/30 Rodney Degree DWI

26/30 Shawn Bell Domestic Violence

27/30 Steven Tate Possession

28/30 Trevor Burch DWI

29/30 Tyler Johnston Resisting Officer

30/30 William Treasway Possession





























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, May 28th.