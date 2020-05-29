Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 28th

1/44 Mugcov

2/44 Alana Greenidge Possession Of Stolen Goods

3/44 Andrews Royster Communicating THreats

4/44 Angelic Matthews Simple ASsault

5/44 Antonio Hudson Uttering Forged Instrument

6/44 Brendan Heidtman Conspiracy

7/44 Cameron Furbush Interstate Compact

8/44 Catherine Lassiter Conspiracy Larceny

9/44 Cedric Cunningham Breaking And Entering Felony Larceny

10/44 Champagne Dewitt Burglary



11/44 Charles Sanders Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

12/44 Daion Matthews Cyberstalking

13/44 Darius Benton Felony Possession

14/44 Darrell Jay Carrying Concaeled Gun Resisting Officer

15/44 David Roberts Felony Larceny

16/44 Deion Joseph Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle

17/44 Deshante Blackburn Assault On A Female

18/44 Erica Bennet Felony Conspiracy

19/44 Iesha Murphy Prostitution

20/44 Jahleek Joyner Breaking And Entering



21/44 James Hunt Possession Of Cocaine

22/44 Jamie Revels Prostitution

23/44 Jaritza Sierra Resisting Officer

24/44 Jessica Subach Prostitution

25/44 John Dupree Breaking And Entering

26/44 John McKinney Assault On Child Under 12 Assault On A Female

27/44 Jonathan Hunt Habitual Larceny

28/44 Juanrique Hall Exploiting Disabled

29/44 Justice Rucker Assautl With A Deadly WEapon

30/44 Ladomiyarkia Burris Possossesion Of Cocine



31/44 Lafayette Dennis Assauly

32/44 Lauren Daniels Prostitution

33/44 Michael Sylvester Breaking And Entering

34/44 Moses Sanders Assault On A Female

35/44 Naqueesha Carr Prostitution

36/44 Rodger Knox Conspiracy Larceny

37/44 Sherman Chambers FEderal

38/44 Shiquita Tillman Prostitution

39/44 Symone Rakestraw No Operators License

40/44 Thaddeus Mcgill Possession Of Marijuana



41/44 Todarian Martin Probation Violation

42/44 Tommie Jackson Trespassing

43/44 Towania Johnson Assault With A Deadly Weapon

44/44 Zirra Mcbrayer Durglary

























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Thursday, May 28th.