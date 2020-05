Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 29th

1/54 Mugcov

2/54 Zmontez Andeson Carrying Concealed Weapon

3/54 Victor Springs Habitual Larceny

4/54 Travis Hunter Driving While License Revoked

5/54 Tiimyr Roberts Assault On GOvt Official

6/54 Thomas Allison Common Law Robbery

7/54 Taylor Riddle Fugitive Larceny

8/54 Ronnie Reid Intoxicated And Disruptive

9/54 Rashad Casey Possession Of Cocaine

10/54 Patrick Alexander Larceny



11/54 Pamela Villagomez Possession Of Heroin

12/54 Omarrus Simon Possession Of Cocaine

13/54 Olivia Fincham Communicating Threats

14/54 Nathan Bellamy Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

15/54 Naeem Hammond Nonsupport Of Child

16/54 Milan Johnson Failure To Disperse OnCommand

17/54 Mathew Vann First Degree Burglary Larceny

18/54 Marilin Bonilla DWI

19/54 Madison Hodrick Failure To Disperse Commnad

20/54 Madeline Laughlin Failure To Disperse On Command



21/54 Lavar Sprinkle Breaking And Entering

22/54 Latrice Jefferson Hit And Run

23/54 Lashonda Smith Resisting Officer

24/54 Kristie Puckett Failure To Disperse On Command

25/54 Kieondra Jackson Felony Larceny

26/54 Katherine Cox Failure To Disperse

27/54 Karl Courtwright Felony Larceny

28/54 Julie Bean Probation Violation

29/54 Jessica Warner Failure To Disperse On Command

30/54 Jawayne Lynch Parole Violation



31/54 Javon Overton Contributing To Juvenile

32/54 Jaylen Smith Breaking And Entering

33/54 Ilse Perez Resisting Officer

34/54 Harley Mcmanus Federal

35/54 George Stevens ASsault

36/54 Francisco Cantu Assault On A Female

37/54 Edeline Noon Breaking And Entering

38/54 Deremeus Higgs Discharging Firearm In City

39/54 Denise Evans Simple Assault

40/54 Deangelo Bradley Identity Theft



41/54 David Fox DWI

42/54 Damon Manuel Failure To Disperse On Command

43/54 Cynthia Hamilton Assault

44/54 Cody Crabtree Assault

45/54 Christopher Parks Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle

46/54 Charles Dixon Assault And Battery

47/54 Chad Tucker Felony Larceny

48/54 Brittany Sawyer Trespassing

49/54 Braxton Winston Failure To Disperse On Comand

50/54 Benjamin Claiborne Simple Assault



51/54 Antonius Porter Possession With Intent Mariuana

52/54 Antonio Patterson Possession Of Firearm By Felon

53/54 Antonio Johnson Breaking And Entering Place Of Worship

54/54 Adam Griffith Failure To Disperse Command













































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Friday, May 29th.