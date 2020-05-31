Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 30th

1/39 Mugcov

2/39 Andre Lewis Forgery

3/39 Andrea Llanes Failure To Diperse On Command

4/39 Antonio Gatson DWI

5/39 Brandy Newell Assalut And Battery

6/39 Brianna Sanders Simple Assault

7/39 Cedrice Brown Possession Of Firearm By Felon

8/39 Charles Chancellor Failure To Disperse On Commnad

9/39 Christopher Salley DWI

10/39 Daynnon Blount Failure To Disperse On Command



11/39 Demond Laboy

12/39 Elijah Blount Failure To Disperse On Command

13/39 Fernando Sanders Assault On A Female

14/39 Gary Williams Carrying Concealed Gun

15/39 Geoffrey Scarborough Failure To Disperse

16/39 James Oliver Possession Of Firearm By Felon

17/39 Jaquan Crawford Resisting Officer

18/39 Jose Flores Assault By Pointing Gun

19/39 Katherine Wolff Failure To Disperse On Command

20/39 Kenneth Perdue Assault On A Female



21/39 Landon Diago Resisting Officer

22/39 Lawrence Eaddy Felony Larcey Assault

23/39 Maggie Fincannon Failure To Disperse On Command

24/39 Marshall Ervin Driving While License Revoked

25/39 Martinha SandersAssauou

26/39 Martinha Sandrs Assault On A Child Under 12

27/39 Michael Moore Felony Conspiracy Larceny

28/39 Sallme Brown ASsault

29/39 Sergei Pierson Contributing To Juvnelie

30/39 Sharon Hartis Simple Assault



31/39 Shawn Larkin Carrying Concaeled Gun

32/39 Shawnlee Nouv Assault On A Female

33/39 Shontrell Lipscomb Possession With Intent Cocaine

34/39 Travis Dingle Robbery

35/39 Trevor Andrews Protective Order VIolation

36/39 Tylessia Mckinney Carrying Conceaed

37/39 William Boyd Possession Of Firearm By Felon

38/39 Xavier Moore Second Dergree Trespassing

39/39 Yomar Gomez DWi















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, May 30th.