Gaston County Mugshots May 31st

1/13 Mugcov

2/13 Brandon Mayhue Failure To Report New Address As Sex Offender

3/13 Claudio Machado Communicating Threats Assault

4/13 Jeffrey McClain Probation Violation

5/13 Job Ledford Failure To Disperse On Command

6/13 Jon Horne DWI

7/13 Joseph McCorkle Assault

8/13 Joshua Sanders Financial Card Fraud

9/13 Luis Morel Assault On A Female

10/13 Robert Doeppe Larceny



11/13 Sandra Sanders Resisting Officer

12/13 Tyler Lucas Possession With Intent Meth

13/13 Vincent Duff Assault On A Female



























Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, May 31st.