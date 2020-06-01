Mecklenburg County Mugshots May 31st

1/51 Mugcov

2/51 Andrew Darr Carrying Concealed Gun

3/51 Antwan Smtih Failure To Disperse On Command

4/51 Arthur Stevenson

5/51 Chritopher Hallman Breaking And Entering

6/51 Cravon Paige Injury To Personal Property

7/51 Curtis Haynes Protective Order Violation

8/51 Darrin Hamptond Assault

9/51 Dashawn Powell Possession With Intent Cocaine

10/51 Davag Anderson Assault On Govt Official



11/51 Deangelo Martin Disoderly Conduct

12/51 Demetrius Covington Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

13/51 Deminique Watters Insurance Fraud Identity Theft

14/51 Denzel King Assault With Intetn To Kill

15/51 Domonick Cole Possession Of Firearm By Felon

16/51 Eric Furr Carrying Concealed Weapon

17/51 Gabriel Gonzalez Burning Personal Property

18/51 Germone Hopper Assault On A Female

19/51 Gregory Gordon Breaking And Entering

20/51 Jaris Watson Assault



21/51 Jaylen Miller Robbery

22/51 Jeffrey James Simple Assault

23/51 Jenna Kutcy Breaking And Entering

24/51 Jessica Kirkland Possession Of Cocaine

25/51 John Mitchell Resisting Officer

26/51 Jordyn Peil Injury To Real Property

27/51 Jose Manzano Forcible Rape

28/51 Joseph Augustine Assault On Goooo

29/51 Kassandra Castillo Fugitive

30/51 Kayla Eberst Breaking And Entering



31/51 Landon Diego Trespassing

32/51 Mazike Cooks Injury To Realy Property

33/51 Michael Miceli Assault

34/51 Morgan Anderson Assault With A Dealy Weapon

35/51 Napoleoln Belk Asasult By Pointing Gun

36/51 Nybori Good Assault With A Deadly Weapon

37/51 Octavious Elmore Assault On A Female

38/51 Rigdon Westervelt Injury To Real Property

39/51 Royal Underwood Assault On A Female

40/51 Ryan Spoor Resisting Officer



41/51 Shallah Glover Assault On Govt Official

42/51 Shannon Lawrence Possession Of Cocaine

43/51 Shawn Thomas Dischargin Firearm In City

44/51 Tazhia Petitt Failure To Disperse Under Command

45/51 Teiresias Metts Pyrotehnics

46/51 Timothy Ford Felony Possession

47/51 Tomekya Berry Assault And Battery

48/51 Tommie Perry Assault On A Female

49/51 Tyrone Weathers0

50/51 Willaim Wheeler Assault On A Female



51/51 Zachery Guinard Carrying Concealed Gun







































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, May 31st.