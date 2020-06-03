CMPD: South Charlotte Homicide Investigation Underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man who had been shot in a south Charlotte parking lot.

According to CMPD, officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call for service to Oak Arbor Lane on Wednesday around 12:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim, that has been identified as 31-year-old Oscar Steele, with a gunshot wound.

MEDIC responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. .

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.