NCDHHS Estimates More Than 18,800 North Carolinians Have Recovered From Covid-19

The Latest (6/3/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 18,800 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of June 1, North Carolina health officials reported 29,263 positive cases of coronavirus and 865 deaths. On the same day, officials say an estimated 18,860 people, or 64%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

The Latest (5/19/20):

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 11,500 North Carolina residents have recovered from Covid-19.

As of May 18th, North Carolina health officials has reported 19,023 positive cases of coronavirus and 661 deaths. Today, officials say an estimated 11,637 people, or 61%, have recovered from the virus in the state.

Original Story (5/11/20):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services estimates over 9,000 North Carolinians have recovered from Covid-19.

As of May 11th, North Carolina has reported 15,045 positive cases of coronavirus. Today, officials say an estimated 9,115 people, or 61%, have recovered from the virus.

Officials say the estimated median time to recovery is 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases in people who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown.

According to the NCDHHS, the estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases. Estimates are used since patient-specific data on the actual time to resolution of all symptoms are not available for all COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.

Health officials say they will update the recovery numbers every Monday. For more information and statistics regarding Covid-19 in North Carolina, click HERE.