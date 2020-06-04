Dozens Of People Arrested During Charlotte Protests

1/102 Braxton Winston Failure To Disperse On Comand

2/102 Brandon Boswell – Resisting Officer

3/102 Daquarius Stokes – Failure To Disperse On Command – Resisting Officer

4/102 Armonie Harrison – Failure To Disperse On Command

5/102 Alan Powell – Reckless Driving To Endanger

6/102 Dequane Elmore – Resisting Officer

7/102 Brandon Caldwell – Failure To Disperse On Command – Speeding

8/102 Ethan Stelmach – Injury To Personal Property

9/102 Jailyn Spann – Resisting Officer

10/102 Manuel Mendez – Possession Of Pryotechnics



11/102 Jada Baucom – Marijuana

12/102 Jeffrey Villaherrera – Possession Of Pyrotechnics

13/102 Jaiden Saliga – Failure To Disperse On Command – Resisting Officer

14/102 Daquan Harris – Failure To Disperse On Command – Injury To Real Property

15/102 Anthony Ferguson – Failure To Disperse On Command – Possession Of Marijuana

16/102 Aaron Harris – Resisting Officer

17/102 Brandon Payden – Assault On A Female

18/102 Andrew Castro – Failure To Disperse On Command – Resisting Officer

19/102 Davonte Norwood – Failure To Disperse On Command

20/102 Manuel Fuentes – Carrying Concealed Gun



21/102 Asefa Habenyam – Failure To Disperse On Command

22/102 Marc Medina – Failure To Disperse On Command

23/102 Zah’niyrr Cundiff – Burning Personal Property – Marijuana

24/102 Dallas Braswell – Possession Of Dangerous Weapon At Demonstration

25/102 Kyle Prescott – Failure To Disperse On Command

26/102 Jaleel Liles – Possession Of Dangerous Weapon At Demonstration

27/102 Rekale McCaskill – Disorderly Conduct – Failure To Disperse On Command – Resisting Officer

28/102 Damarius Potts – Assault On Govt Official – Failure To Disperse On Command

29/102 Birane Sene – Injury To Real Property

30/102 Alexander Simon – Failure To Disperse On Command – Resisting Officer



31/102 Alexander Dundorf – Failure To Disperse On Command

32/102 Isaiah Dennis–Bey – Injury To Personal Property

33/102 Saul Gonzalez – Possession Of Pyrotechnics

34/102 Christian Castro – Assault Govt Official

35/102 Daquan Harris – Failure To Disperse On Command

36/102 Derrick Willis – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resisting Officer

37/102 Haywood McCree – Failure To Disperse On Command – Resisting Officer

38/102 John Santos – Resisting Officer

39/102 Jasmine White – Failure To Disperse On Command

40/102 Shallah Glover – Assault On Govt Official – Failure To Disperse On Command



41/102 Davag’io Anderson – Assault Govt Official – Resisting Officer

42/102 Joseph Augustine – Assault On Govt Official

43/102 John–Alex Mitchell – Failure To Disperse On Command – Resisting Officer

44/102 Tazhia Petitt – Failure To Disperse On Command

45/102 Andrew Barr Jones – Carrying Concealed Gun

46/102 Denzel King – Resisting Officer

47/102 Tyrone Weathers – Possession Of Dangerous Weapon At Demonstration

48/102 Sedalia Grey – Possession Of Dangerous Weapon At Demonstration

49/102 Deni’jay Moore – Carrying Concealed Weapon

50/102 Teiresias Metts – Possession Of Pyrotechnics



51/102 Jaris Watson – Assault on Govt Official

52/102 Ryan Spoor Resisting Officer

53/102 Rigdon Westervelt Injury To Real Property

54/102 Antwan Smith – Failure To Disperse On Command

55/102 Maurice Williams – Disorderly Conduct

56/102 Deangelo Martin Disoderly Conduct

57/102 Jordyn Peil Injury To Real Property

58/102 Zachery Guinard Carrying Concealed Gun – Injury To Real Property

59/102 Kayla Eberst Breaking And Entering – Larceny – Conspiracy – Possession of Stolen Goods – Resisting Officer – Disorderly Conduct

60/102 Jenna Kutcy Breaking And Entering – Disorderly Conduct – Conspiracy



61/102 Gregory Gordon Breaking And Entering – Resisting – Larceny

62/102 Gabriel Gonzalez Burning Personal Property

63/102 Mazike Cooks Injury To Realy Property

64/102 Arthur Stevenson – Possession of Dangerous Weapon at a Demonstration

65/102 Cravon Paige Injury To Personal Property

66/102 Daynnon Blount Failure To Disperse On Command

67/102 Elijah Blount Failure To Disperse On Command

68/102 Gary Williams Carrying Concealed Gun

69/102 Shawn Larkin Carrying Concaeled Gun

70/102 Geoffrey Scarborough Failure To Disperse



71/102 Andrea Llanes Failure To Diperse On Command

72/102 Charles Chancellor Failure To Disperse On Commnad

73/102 Katherine Wolff Failure To Disperse On Command

74/102 Maggie Fincannon Failure To Disperse On Command

75/102 Demond Laboy – Possession of Dangerous Weapon at Demonstration

76/102 Tylessia Mckinney Carrying Concealed Weaponed – Marijuana

77/102 Sallme Brown Assault on Gov’t Official

78/102 Rontravis Wilson – Possess Of Weapon Of Mass Destruction – Failure To Disperse On Command

79/102 Damon Manual – Failure To Disperse On Command

80/102 Patrick Alexander – Failure To Disperse On Command – Larceny



81/102 Milan Johnson – Failure To Disperse On Command

82/102 Milan Johnson Failure To Disperse OnCommand

83/102 Lavar Sprinkle – Felony Breaking And Entering – Larceny – Failing To Disperse

84/102 Madison Hodrick Failure To Disperse Commnad

85/102 Katherine Cox Failure To Disperse

86/102 Madeline Laughlin Failure To Disperse On Command

87/102 Kristie Puckett Failure To Disperse On Command

88/102 Zmontez Anderson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisting Officer

89/102 Cody Crabtree Assault

90/102 Adam Griffith Failure To Disperse Command



91/102 Jessica Warner Failure To Disperse On Command

92/102 Lashonda Smith Resisting Officer

93/102 Kareem Clark – Resisting Officer

94/102 James Mckie – Resisting Officer

95/102 Gabriel Neal – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Driving While License Revoked

96/102 Emily Pickelsimer – Possession Of Dangerous Weapon At Demonstration

97/102 Dwayne Lovett – WFA – Obtain Property By False Pretense

98/102 Deronald Bailey Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) 2 Counts Of PWISD Cocaine Simple Possess SCH II CS (Misdemeanor)

99/102 Markquise Jennings Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Reckless Driving To Endanger

100/102 Nicholas James Assault Government Official Or Employee



101/102 Zachary Schmidt Reckless Driving To Endanger

102/102 Jakerious McIlwain – Warrant For Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Pyrotechnics – Resisting Officer













































































































































































































CHARLOTTE, N.C. — June 3rd marked the sixth day of protests in Charlotte, North Carolina. Dozens of people have been arrested in Charlotte since the protests started last week.

The protests are in response to the murder of George Floyd, who was killed after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for approximately nine minutes while Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Attorney General. Other officers who were also at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the United States as people demand social justice and plead for police to stop killing black Americans.

Hundreds of peaceful protesters marched through the streets of Myers Park in Charlotte on the afternoon of June 3rd. Once that march concluded, another group of protesters gathered at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center on East 4th street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Chief Kerr Putney joined the group to speak to them about the situation that unfolded between CMPD and protesters on June 2nd.

According to a Facebook Live video posted by the Queen City Nerve, protesters were walking down 4th Street when they were trapped by CMPD officers in riot gear. In the video, you can see officers blocked the road in front and behind the protesters and proceeded to use flash bangs, tear gas and shot pepper balls from paint ball guns at the trapped protesters. You can watch the video below:

Warning: Video contains strong language and scenes of a distressing nature.

Many of the protesters were able to escape by crawling under a gate that led to a parking deck where they ran for safety.

Chief Putney claims the response was due to repeated attacks on officers by people in the group. He has submitted a request for the officers’ body camera footage to be released so the public can see what officers were experiencing prior to the incident that took place on 4th Street.

You can watch Chief Putney’s statement here:

Posted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

WCCB Charlotte’s CW will continue to have full coverage of the protests on our newscasts, website, and social media pages.