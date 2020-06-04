Dozens Of People Arrested During Charlotte Protests
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — June 3rd marked the sixth day of protests in Charlotte, North Carolina. Dozens of people have been arrested in Charlotte since the protests started last week.
The protests are in response to the murder of George Floyd, who was killed after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for approximately nine minutes while Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Attorney General. Other officers who were also at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.
Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the United States as people demand social justice and plead for police to stop killing black Americans.
Hundreds of peaceful protesters marched through the streets of Myers Park in Charlotte on the afternoon of June 3rd. Once that march concluded, another group of protesters gathered at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center on East 4th street.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Chief Kerr Putney joined the group to speak to them about the situation that unfolded between CMPD and protesters on June 2nd.
According to a Facebook Live video posted by the Queen City Nerve, protesters were walking down 4th Street when they were trapped by CMPD officers in riot gear. In the video, you can see officers blocked the road in front and behind the protesters and proceeded to use flash bangs, tear gas and shot pepper balls from paint ball guns at the trapped protesters. You can watch the video below:
Warning: Video contains strong language and scenes of a distressing nature.
Many of the protesters were able to escape by crawling under a gate that led to a parking deck where they ran for safety.
Chief Putney claims the response was due to repeated attacks on officers by people in the group. He has submitted a request for the officers’ body camera footage to be released so the public can see what officers were experiencing prior to the incident that took place on 4th Street.
You can watch Chief Putney’s statement here:
WCCB Charlotte’s CW will continue to have full coverage of the protests on our newscasts, website, and social media pages.