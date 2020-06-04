North Carolina Reports 31,966 Positive Cases Of Coronavirus, 960 Deaths

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina is reporting 31,966 positive cases of coronavirus in all 100 counties across the state.

North Carolina is reporting 1,189 new cases of coronavirus after 19,039 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, there have been 468,302 completed tests in North Carolina. This number reflects the testing that is completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs.

There have been 960 resident deaths caused by the virus in North Carolina.

There are currently 659 COVID-19 hospitalization cases across the state.

For more information on the key metrics used to determine when to ease restrictions, click HERE.

According to data from the state, 45% of North Carolina’s Covid-19 cases are in patients between ages 25-49 but they only account for 4% of Covid-19 related deaths. Adults over 65 account for 83% of Covid-19 deaths.

North Carolina has 93 ongoing outbreaks in nursing homes, 48 ongoing outbreaks in residential care facilities and 19 ongoing outbreaks in state correctional facilities.