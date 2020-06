Gaston County Mugshots June 5th

1/29 Mugcov

2/29 Amerrick Wooten Assault On A Female Asault By Strangulation

3/29 Lakeisha Woodard Assault

4/29 Nathan Wolf Habeas Corpus

5/29 Mark Williams Assault On A Female

6/29 Clifford Washington Assault On A Female

7/29 Stephen Wallace Possession Of Marijuana

8/29 Marcel Taylor Hit And Run

9/29 Crystal Taylor Failure To Appear

10/29 Hunter Smith Resisting Smith



11/29 Noah Roper Possession Of Heroin Trafficking Heroin

12/29 Tasha Oneal Failure To Comply

13/29 Charles McCoskey Failure To Appear

14/29 Israel Hughes Assault

15/29 Bobby Hamrick Assault On A Female

16/29 Cassidy Gray Possession

17/29 Elijah Garvin DWI

18/29 Dalila Dibernadini Assault

19/29 James Daniels Possession Of Heroin

20/29 Wendy Catterton Trespassing



21/29 Chayane Castillo Habeas Corpus

22/29 Thomoya Casimir Resisting Officer

23/29 Roshonda Burris Larceny

24/29 James Brown Failure To Register As Sex Offender

25/29 James Barnett Possession Of Meth Possession Of Coaine

26/29 Marcus Barnes Probation Violation

27/29 Myrians Baez Assault

28/29 Laura Adams Probation Violation First Degree Murder

29/29 Justin Adams Assault On A Female



























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, June 5th.