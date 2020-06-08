CMPD’s ‘Captain Brad’ And Protester Scuffle In Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tensions are heightened on the 11th day of protests in Charlotte. CMPD Captain Brad Koch was seen scuffling with a protester in a video posted to Twitter by user Nick de la Canal.

Just now: Another scuffle between protesters and CMPD Capt. Brad Koch outside government center pic.twitter.com/W3SryKKNgH — Nick de la Canal (@nickdelacanal) June 8, 2020

This is the second incident involving the CMPD Captain who is known in the community as ‘Captain Brad.’

Last night, a video from Keep Charlotte Boring shows several protesters trying to block Captain Brad from walking with them. Things escalated quickly and back up was called in.

Here’s video of incident, courtesy of Keep Charlotte Boring. Full video on our FB page pic.twitter.com/7ztBe0yxlb — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 8, 2020

Two people were taken into custody following the incident: Gloria Merriweather and Tomeka Hayes.

You can view a gallery of all the people who have been arrested during the Charlotte protests HERE.

Captain Brad has been walking with the protesters since the the first day they started marching through the streets of Charlotte. He was shown on video kneeling with protesters and has conducted numerous conversations with the protesters during the marches.

WCCB Digital interviewed Captain Brad during a Facebook Live on Saturday evening. You can watch that video HERE.

WCCB Digital will be live tonight in Uptown Charlotte following the protests. Be sure to watch us live on WCCB Charlotte’s Facebook page.