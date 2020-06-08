Gaston County Mugshots June 7th

1/13 Mugcov

2/13 Cheyenne Shuler Trespassing

3/13 Clarence Loftin Intoxicated And Disruptive

4/13 David Strickler DWI

5/13 Dwayne Robbins Habitual Larceny

6/13 Gaige Woodard Contributing To Juvenile

7/13 Logan Beck Assault On A Female

8/13 Matthew Teague Possession Of Meth

9/13 Michael Adams Larceny

10/13 Michael Jolly DWI



11/13 Ronnie Fountain Assault On A Female

12/13 Sara Guenther Assault

13/13 Tierra Nolley Resisting Officer



























Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, June 7th.