Salisbury Police Investigating Late Night Shooting That Left One Dead, Two Hospitalized

The Latest:

According to Salisbury Police, one victim of a late night Salisbury shooting has passed away due to his injuries. Henry Lee Wilder Jr., the 33-year-old identified victim, passed away around 4 a.m.

The second victim has been identified as 24-year-old D’Andre Treashan Mitchell and was listed in good condition, police say.

This case is under investigation. No further information at this time.

Original Story (6/8/20):

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that three victims in the hospital with injuries.

Around 10 p.m., police responded to calls of shots fired on Green Street near Bringle Ferry Road.

According to police, initial reports state three victims are currently at area hospitals – one at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, one at Carolinas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, and one victim in critical condition at Wake Forest Baptist Health.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

If anyone has information about a crime can contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.