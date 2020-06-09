More Than 100 People Arrested During Charlotte Protests

1/107 Latif Majied Communicating Threats

2/107 James Marsicano Assault On Govt Official – Resisting Officer – Disorderly Conduct

3/107 Braxton Winston Failure To Disperse On Comand

4/107 Gloria Merriweather Assault On Govt Official

5/107 Tomeka Hayes Resisting Officer

6/107 Jimmy Huntley Resisting Officer

7/107 Brandon Boswell – Resisting Officer

8/107 Daquarius Stokes – Failure To Disperse On Command – Resisting Officer

9/107 Armonie Harrison – Failure To Disperse On Command

10/107 Alan Powell – Reckless Driving To Endanger



11/107 Dequane Elmore – Resisting Officer

12/107 Brandon Caldwell – Failure To Disperse On Command – Speeding

13/107 Ethan Stelmach – Injury To Personal Property

14/107 Jailyn Spann – Resisting Officer

15/107 Manuel Mendez – Possession Of Pryotechnics

16/107 Jada Baucom – Marijuana

17/107 Jeffrey Villaherrera – Possession Of Pyrotechnics

18/107 Jaiden Saliga – Failure To Disperse On Command – Resisting Officer

19/107 Daquan Harris – Failure To Disperse On Command – Injury To Real Property

20/107 Anthony Ferguson – Failure To Disperse On Command – Possession Of Marijuana



21/107 Aaron Harris – Resisting Officer

22/107 Brandon Payden – Assault On A Female

23/107 Andrew Castro – Failure To Disperse On Command – Resisting Officer

24/107 Davonte Norwood – Failure To Disperse On Command

25/107 Manuel Fuentes – Carrying Concealed Gun

26/107 Asefa Habenyam – Failure To Disperse On Command

27/107 Marc Medina – Failure To Disperse On Command

28/107 Zah’niyrr Cundiff – Burning Personal Property – Marijuana

29/107 Dallas Braswell – Possession Of Dangerous Weapon At Demonstration

30/107 Kyle Prescott – Failure To Disperse On Command



31/107 Jaleel Liles – Possession Of Dangerous Weapon At Demonstration

32/107 Rekale McCaskill – Disorderly Conduct – Failure To Disperse On Command – Resisting Officer

33/107 Damarius Potts – Assault On Govt Official – Failure To Disperse On Command

34/107 Birane Sene – Injury To Real Property

35/107 Alexander Simon – Failure To Disperse On Command – Resisting Officer

36/107 Alexander Dundorf – Failure To Disperse On Command

37/107 Isaiah Dennis–Bey – Injury To Personal Property

38/107 Saul Gonzalez – Possession Of Pyrotechnics

39/107 Christian Castro – Assault Govt Official

40/107 Daquan Harris – Failure To Disperse On Command



41/107 Derrick Willis – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resisting Officer

42/107 Haywood McCree – Failure To Disperse On Command – Resisting Officer

43/107 John Santos – Resisting Officer

44/107 Jasmine White – Failure To Disperse On Command

45/107 Shallah Glover – Assault On Govt Official – Failure To Disperse On Command

46/107 Davag’io Anderson – Assault Govt Official – Resisting Officer

47/107 Joseph Augustine – Assault On Govt Official

48/107 John–Alex Mitchell – Failure To Disperse On Command – Resisting Officer

49/107 Tazhia Petitt – Failure To Disperse On Command

50/107 Andrew Barr Jones – Carrying Concealed Gun



51/107 Denzel King – Resisting Officer

52/107 Tyrone Weathers – Possession Of Dangerous Weapon At Demonstration

53/107 Sedalia Grey – Possession Of Dangerous Weapon At Demonstration

54/107 Deni’jay Moore – Carrying Concealed Weapon

55/107 Teiresias Metts – Possession Of Pyrotechnics

56/107 Jaris Watson – Assault on Govt Official

57/107 Ryan Spoor Resisting Officer

58/107 Rigdon Westervelt Injury To Real Property

59/107 Antwan Smith – Failure To Disperse On Command

60/107 Maurice Williams – Disorderly Conduct



61/107 Deangelo Martin Disoderly Conduct

62/107 Jordyn Peil Injury To Real Property

63/107 Zachery Guinard Carrying Concealed Gun – Injury To Real Property

64/107 Kayla Eberst Breaking And Entering – Larceny – Conspiracy – Possession of Stolen Goods – Resisting Officer – Disorderly Conduct

65/107 Jenna Kutcy Breaking And Entering – Disorderly Conduct – Conspiracy

66/107 Gregory Gordon Breaking And Entering – Resisting – Larceny

67/107 Gabriel Gonzalez Burning Personal Property

68/107 Mazike Cooks Injury To Realy Property

69/107 Arthur Stevenson – Possession of Dangerous Weapon at a Demonstration

70/107 Cravon Paige Injury To Personal Property



71/107 Daynnon Blount Failure To Disperse On Command

72/107 Elijah Blount Failure To Disperse On Command

73/107 Gary Williams Carrying Concealed Gun

74/107 Shawn Larkin Carrying Concaeled Gun

75/107 Geoffrey Scarborough Failure To Disperse

76/107 Andrea Llanes Failure To Diperse On Command

77/107 Charles Chancellor Failure To Disperse On Commnad

78/107 Katherine Wolff Failure To Disperse On Command

79/107 Maggie Fincannon Failure To Disperse On Command

80/107 Demond Laboy – Possession of Dangerous Weapon at Demonstration



81/107 Tylessia Mckinney Carrying Concealed Weaponed – Marijuana

82/107 Sallme Brown Assault on Gov’t Official

83/107 Rontravis Wilson – Possess Of Weapon Of Mass Destruction – Failure To Disperse On Command

84/107 Damon Manual – Failure To Disperse On Command

85/107 Patrick Alexander – Failure To Disperse On Command – Larceny

86/107 Milan Johnson – Failure To Disperse On Command

87/107 Milan Johnson Failure To Disperse OnCommand

88/107 Lavar Sprinkle – Felony Breaking And Entering – Larceny – Failing To Disperse

89/107 Madison Hodrick Failure To Disperse Commnad

90/107 Katherine Cox Failure To Disperse



91/107 Madeline Laughlin Failure To Disperse On Command

92/107 Kristie Puckett Failure To Disperse On Command

93/107 Zmontez Anderson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Resisting Officer

94/107 Cody Crabtree Assault

95/107 Adam Griffith Failure To Disperse Command

96/107 Jessica Warner Failure To Disperse On Command

97/107 Lashonda Smith Resisting Officer

98/107 Kareem Clark – Resisting Officer

99/107 James Mckie – Resisting Officer

100/107 Gabriel Neal – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Driving While License Revoked



101/107 Emily Pickelsimer – Possession Of Dangerous Weapon At Demonstration

102/107 Dwayne Lovett – WFA – Obtain Property By False Pretense

103/107 Deronald Bailey Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) 2 Counts Of PWISD Cocaine Simple Possess SCH II CS (Misdemeanor)

104/107 Markquise Jennings Carrying Concealed Gun (Misdemeanor) Reckless Driving To Endanger

105/107 Nicholas James Assault Government Official Or Employee

106/107 Zachary Schmidt Reckless Driving To Endanger

107/107 Jakerious McIlwain – Warrant For Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Pyrotechnics – Resisting Officer























































































































































































































CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 100 people have been arrested in Charlotte since the protests started.

The protests are in response to the murder of George Floyd, who was killed after a Minneapolis police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for approximately nine minutes while Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Attorney General. Other officers who were also at the scene have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the United States as people demand social justice and plead for police to stop killing black Americans.

Hundreds of peaceful protesters marched through the streets of Myers Park in Charlotte on the afternoon of June 3rd. Once that march concluded, another group of protesters gathered at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center on East 4th street.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Chief Kerr Putney joined the group to speak to them about the situation that unfolded between CMPD and protesters on June 2nd.

According to a Facebook Live video posted by the Queen City Nerve, protesters were walking down 4th Street when they were trapped by CMPD officers in riot gear. In the video, you can see officers blocked the road in front and behind the protesters and proceeded to use flash bangs, tear gas and shot pepper balls from paint ball guns at the trapped protesters. You can watch the video below:

Warning: Video contains strong language and scenes of a distressing nature.

Many of the protesters were able to escape by crawling under a gate that led to a parking deck where they ran for safety.

Chief Putney claims the response was due to repeated attacks on officers by people in the group. He has submitted a request for the officers’ body camera footage to be released so the public can see what officers were experiencing prior to the incident that took place on 4th Street.

You can watch Chief Putney’s statement here:

WCCB Charlotte’s CW will continue to have full coverage of the protests on our newscasts, website, and social media pages.