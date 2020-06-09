Gaston County Mugshots June 8th

1/22 Mugcov

2/22 Angela Houser First Degree Murder

3/22 Brandi McCauslin Assault

4/22 Cameron Durham Breaking And Entering

5/22 Christian Cabrera Habeas Corpus

6/22 Christy Peeler Larceny

7/22 Edward Grieves Domestic Violence Assault With A Deadly Weapon Assault Female

8/22 Jeffrey Hovis DWI Driving While License Revoked Open Container

9/22 Jennifer Gilililand Failure To Appear

10/22 Joshua Robinson Assault On A Female



11/22 Krista Herron Fleeing Eluding Arrest

12/22 Mark Hoyle Possession Of Video Game Machine

13/22 Melissa Jones Possession Of Marijuana

14/22 Paul Lavole Injury To Personal Property

15/22 Reanna Carr Possession Of Meth

16/22 Richard Ballew Driving While License Revoked

17/22 Samuel Taylor First Degree Murder

18/22 Scott Webb Failure To Comply

19/22 Shayna Rollins Intoxicated And Disruptive Resisting Officer

20/22 Shelby Graham Larceny



21/22 Wendy Martin Assault On Govt Official

22/22 Zackary Lee Habeas Corpus













































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, June 8th.