Local Artists Install Black Lives Matter Street Mural In Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group of local Charlotte artists are installing a Black Lives Matter street mural in uptown Charlotte Tuesday. This art project comes after the worldwide upset of George Floyd’s death due to police brutality, the 11th night of protests for Charlotte and multiple other major cities implementing similar mural concepts including Raleigh and D.C.
Congresswoman Alma Adams provided an aerial view photo on Twitter of the progress of the project early Tuesday afternoon with the hashtag BlackLivesMatter.
The Charlotte street mural is a collaboration between local artists, the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Is Creative, Brand the Moth and BLKMRKTCLT.
Each individual artist has designed a letter in the message that is located on Tryon Street, between Third and Fourth streets.
The following artists are participating in the Charlotte street mural:
- Dammit Wesley, @dammit_wesley
- Dakotah Aiyanna, @dakotahaiyanna
- Matthew Clayburn, @matthewclayburn
- Abel Jackson, @artbyabel
- Garrison Gist, @2gzandcountin
- Owl & Arko, @owl.clt and @arko.clt
- Kyle Mosher, @thekylemosher
- Franklin Kernes, @fk.creative
- Kiana Mui, @kmuii
- Marcus Kiser, @marcus_kiser
- Georgie Nakima, @gardenofjourney
- Zach McLean, @part_t1m3
- Frankie Zombie, @frankie.zombie_
- CHD:WCK!, @chdwckart
- John Hairston, @jagolactus_
- Dari Calamari, @daricalamari
For more information about these community organizations, follow them on social media: the City of Charlotte, @CLTgov; Charlotte is Creative, @CLTisCreative; Brand the Moth, @brand_the_moth; and BLKMRKTCLT, @blkmrktclt.