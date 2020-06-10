Gaston County Mugshots June 9th June 10, 2020 WCCB Web Staff, 1/26Ashley Abernathy – Attempted First Degree Murder – First Degree Murder – Discharging A Weapon In An Occupied Dwelling Or Moving Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 2/26Casey Arrowood – Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/26Tony Barnett – Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/26Jeramy Byrd – Possession Of Meth – Larceny – Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 5/26Ryan Cogdell – Fleeing:Eluding Arrest – Possession Of Open Container – Driving While Intoxicated – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 6/26Jamie Dorsey – Domestic Violence Protection Order Show Caption Hide Caption 7/26Matthew Edison – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia – Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 8/26Karyn England – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Driving While Intoxicated Show Caption Hide Caption 9/26Ashley Fraley – Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 10/26Rodney Furr – Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 11/26Damion Jackson – Breaking:Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 12/26Natalie Jones – Extradition Show Caption Hide Caption 13/26Melinda Jordan – Domestic Violence Protection Order Show Caption Hide Caption 14/26Brian Ledford – Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 15/26Xavier McCoy – Domestic Violence Protection Order Show Caption Hide Caption 16/26Stephanie McCutcheon – False Police Report Show Caption Hide Caption 17/26Thomas Perkins – Driving While Intoxicated Show Caption Hide Caption 18/26Keenan Robinson – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 19/26Marshawn Sanders – Attemped First Degree Murder – First Degree Murder – Discharging Weapon Into An Occupied Dwelling Or Moving Vehicle – Possession Of A Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 20/26Trolando Shine – Habeas Corpus Show Caption Hide Caption 21/26Stacy Smith – Resisting:Obstructing An Officer – Assault On A Government Official Show Caption Hide Caption 22/26Christopher Starnes – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Driving While License Revoked – Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/26Matthew Weigert – Embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 24/26Talmadge Wellmon – Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 25/26Marlon Williams – Serious Injury By Vehicle – Driving While Intoxicated Show Caption Hide Caption 26/26AA Gaston County Mugshots Cover 6.9.20 Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, June 9th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin