CMPD Identifies Man Found Shot-To-Death In Front Of East Charlotte Residence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD has identified the man shot-to-death in east Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to the CMPD, at about 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Skyland Avenue near Randolph Road.

Arriving officers located 28-year-old Marcus Withers suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard of a residence.

MEDIC took Withers to Atrium Health’s Carolina’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any suspect information.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Fitch is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.