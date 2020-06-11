Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 10th June 11, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/44Meck County 6 10 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/44Desmond Washington Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 3/44Derrell Walker Assault On A Female Assault With A Deadly Weapon Interfere Emergency Communication Show Caption Hide Caption 4/44Johnny Waldo Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 5/44Demarius Tate Misdemeanor Child Abuse PWIMSD SCH II CS Sell Or Deliver SCH II CS Show Caption Hide Caption 6/44Eddie Stokley Common Law Robbery Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 7/44Art Sanders Break Or Enter Terrorize Or Injure Communicating Threats IV D Nonsupport Child Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 8/44Richard Peete Mitchell Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 9/44Josyiah Pate Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 10/44Davon Modlin Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 11/44Tonia Miles Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 12/44Jordan Melton Non Arrest Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/44Kyle Mayfield Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 14/44Charlotte Marsh Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 15/44Jermond Lowery Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 16/44J’NYTR~1 Show Caption Hide Caption 17/44Ashley Kerley Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 18/44Angel Johnson Non Arrest Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/44Tamara Hutcheson Felony Possession SCH I CS Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possess Methamphetamine Traffick In Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 20/44Antawn Hunter 2 Counts Of Breaking And Or Entering Felony Larceny Habitual Larceny Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 21/44Antonio Hudson Common Law Robbery Felony Conspiracy Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 22/44Antonio Hudson Non Arrest Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/44Eugene House Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 24/44Curtis Haynes Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Show Caption Hide Caption 25/44Christopher Haun DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 26/44Glen Harris Assault And Battery Assault With A Deadly Weapon 2 Counts Of DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 27/44Cedrick Gaston Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 28/44Roberto Gallegos Assault On A Female Common Law Robbery Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 29/44Girma Endashet Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 30/44Mark Deal Felony Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 31/44Khalil Davis Non Arrest Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 32/44Mohammed Darabumukho Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 33/44Andre Daniels Extradition Or Fugitive Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 34/44Chrystopher Cox Attempted First Degree Murder AWDWIKISI Disorderly Conduct Fail To Heed Light Or Siren Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard Resisting Public Officer Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 35/44John Colvin Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz PWIMSD Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 36/44Sompian Clay Communicating Threats Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard Speeding Show Caption Hide Caption 37/44Melvin Chambers Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 38/44Crista Carraher DV Protective Order Violation (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 39/44Phillip Cammidge Non Arrest Bond Term Show Caption Hide Caption 40/44Joe Brown Non Arrest Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 41/44Gina Broadway Habitual Larceny Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 42/44Joshua Bowens Breaking And Or Entering (Felony) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (Felony) Obtain Property False Pretense Possess Stolen Goods Or Property (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption 43/44Adrian Boular 6 Counts Of Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 44/44Trevor Bennett Breaking Or Entering (Misdemeanor) Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, June 10th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin