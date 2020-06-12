8PM: Masters of Illusion “Crossbow Roulette and Magic Just for the Funovits”

1/5

Xavier Mortimer, Michael Turco, Hans Klok, Chipper Lowell, Angela Funovits and Ben Blaque, skilled illusionists, performers and escape artists, demonstrate their acts, which range from interactive mind magic to comedy routines, Friday at 8 PM on a new Masters of Illusion on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About MASTERS OF ILLUSION:

Hosted by actor Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features great escapes, fascinating sleight-of-hand and large scale illusions, all in front of a studio audience. The series features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists and escape artists, and performers in each episode display skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. Live audience members and viewers at home will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists.