One Person With Life Threatening Injuries After Southeast Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD detectives are conducting an investigation following an early Friday morning shooting in southeast Charlotte that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to reports of a traffic complaint around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Monroe Road and North Sharon Amity Road and upon arrival located a vehicle occupied by an man who had been shot. MEDIC transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.