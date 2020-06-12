Pleasant Start to the Weekend

Who’s ready to give the A/C’s a little bit of a break? We’re talking slightly cooler temps, but a lot less humidity for the start of that weekend. It’ll feel good heading out the door this morning. Temps are a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but drier air is making it feel a lot more comfortable. Showers are moving out and sunshine is back in for the afternoon with highs reaching the mid-80s. Cool tonight as lows settles into the low to mid-60s. Saturday will be another gorgeous day to get outside with temps ranging from the mid-70s in the mountains to the mid-80s across the Piedmont. Rain and storms return late Sunday as an unsettled, but cooler setup settles into place for early next week. Highs won’t get out of the low 70s Monday and Tuesday with rain and storm chances through Wednesday.

Today: PM Sun. High: 85 Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: P. Cloudy. Low: 63 Wind: NE 5-7 mph

Sat: M. Sunny. High: 84 Wind: N 5-8 mph

Sun: Showers Return. High: 81 Wind: NE 5 mph