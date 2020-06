Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 12th

1/26 Mugcov

2/26 Michael Sylvester Assault On A Female

3/26 Jimario Strickland Possession Of Stolen Firearm

4/26 Larita Stevenson Resisting Officer

5/26 Arthur Stevenson Assault With Deadly Weapon

6/26 Ephraim Stancil Assault On A Female

7/26 Carvoia Patton Second Degree Trespassing

8/26 Mackenzie Olson Breaking And Entering Larceny

9/26 Rami Neal Shoplifting Resisting Officer

10/26 Jermaine Moss Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle



11/26 Kenneth McLaughlin Protective Order Violation

12/26 Rachid McClendon Communicating Threats

13/26 James Marsicano Impededing Traffic

14/26 Neal Lucas Protective Order Violation

15/26 Jason Lasley Possession Of Stolen Goods

16/26 Tyrell Hayes Probation Violation

17/26 Andrea Hammonds Communicating Threats

18/26 Ericka Graham Assault And Battery

19/26 Anthony Ferguson Resisting Officer

20/26 Antijuan Eley Assault On Gov Official



21/26 Javonte Douglas Possession Of Stolen Firearm

22/26 Tony Davis Parole Violation

23/26 Edwin Cruz Federal

24/26 Joseph Brandon Larceny

25/26 Derrick Baker Probation Violation

26/26 James Adams Possession Of Stolen Goods





















































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Friday, June 12th.