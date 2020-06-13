Cool, Wet Week Ahead

We’ve gotten off to a stifling start to June, but big changes are just around the corner. Rain chances return to the forecast on Sunday, as a weak rainmaking system sweeps through our area, but most of us should remain dry for the majority of the day. Low pressure will begin to develop to our east on Monday, bringing in clouds and heavy showers for most of the day. With the increased cloud and shower coverage, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s for the start of the workweek ahead. Eventually, sunny skies will prevail by the end of the week and temperatures return to normal in the mid-80s.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 62°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday: Sunny and warm. Slight shower chance west. High: 83°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday Night: Showers. Low: 62°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday: Showers, heavy at times. Much cooler. High: 68°. Wind: NE 5-10.