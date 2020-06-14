Mecklenburg County Mugshots June 13th

1/36 Mugcov

2/36 Jose Zelaya Assault On A Female DWI

3/36 Tonya Williams Assault

4/36 Cherod Williams Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

5/36 Ayla Williams Larceny By Employee

6/36 Teyanna Walker Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

7/36 Brandon Thomas Possession Of Cocaine

8/36 Christopher Taylor DWI

9/36 Ramee Shabazz Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

10/36 Ritchie Reyna Assault On A Female



11/36 Spencer Proctor Assault On A Female

12/36 Diabate Pratt Communicating Threats

13/36 Grant Portwood DWI

14/36 Colton Peterson Assault Breaking And Entering

15/36 Norelio Milan DWI

16/36 Timothy Mckinney Simple Assault

17/36 Antoine Hill Habitual Assault

18/36 Devon Harris Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

19/36 Leandre Graham Intoxicated And Disruptive Larceny From Person Resisting Officer

20/36 Jalin Gaskins Assault On A Female



21/36 George Garris Assault With Deadly Weapon

22/36 Rachel Foster Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

23/36 Bradley Boswell Larceny From Person

24/36 Tyler Beggs Assault On A Female

25/36 Marin Avila Trespassing

26/36 Alyssa Harris Assault On Child Under 12

27/36 Korey Gerwitz Possession Of Heroin Possession Of Meth

28/36 Adam Furr Trespassing

29/36 Glenn Funk Possession Of Heroin

30/36 Latasha Epps Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



31/36 Shannon Ensley Possession Of Meth Larceny

32/36 Corey Ellis Injury To Personal

33/36 Mitchell Crocker Probation Violation

34/36 Jerry Black Indecent Exposure

35/36 Kevin Beaty Failure To Comply

36/36 Denise Alicea Assault









































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, June 13th.